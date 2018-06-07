On Thursday morning, the 2018 Gotham Classic field was announced and Notre Dame will serve as the event's host.

This will be the first time the Irish have hosted a "complete in-season tournament event" at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

According to the release provided by Notre Dame, "The Gotham Classic, run by the Gazelle Group, is an ‘multi-team exempt’ college basketball event (or MTE), allowing all four contests to count as just one toward the cap of 31 scheduled games on the 2018-19 Notre Dame schedule."

Notre Dame will face Illinois-Chicago (Nov. 6), Radford (Nov. 14) and William & Mary (Nov. 17) as part of the event's regional round with a Showcase Game versus Duquesne (Nov. 20). Each of those four teams will face one another as well during the event.

"With an international trip this summer, plus games in Madison Square Garden and at UCLA, it was a priority to get as many home games as possible for our developing group this year,” Mike Brey said per the release. “We will be challenged by all four of these teams, who are among the top emerging programs in the country right now."

In their last appearance in the Gotham Classic in 2013, Notre Dame defeated Bryant and Delaware before falling North Dakota State at home and Ohio State in the Showcase Game (Madison Square Garden).

The Notre Dame press release can be found HERE.

Notre Dame's non-conference schedule also includes a road contest at UCLA, a neutral site against Oklahoma (Madison Square Garden) and Illinois in South Bend during the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

Here is the complete schedule breakdown of the 2018 Gotham Classic:

Nov. 6 - UIC at Notre Dame

Nov. 9 - UIC at Radford

Nov. 10 - William & Mary at Duquesne

Nov. 12 - UIC at Duquesne

Nov. 14 - Radford at Notre Dame

Nov. 15 - William & Mary at UIC

Nov. 17 - William & Mary at Notre Dame

Nov. 17 - Radford at Duquesne

Nov. 20 - Duquesne at Notre Dame

Nov. 20 - Radford at William & Mary