It's hard to find many high school football players that rush the passer with their hand in the dirt and also handle punt return duties, but that's the kind of athlete Notasulga (Ala.) Reeltown class of 2020 prospect Eric Shaw is.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder has offers from over 20 schools, including Notre Dame, which is a school that would prefer his talents getting after the quarterback.

"There's a couple [schools] that want me at middle linebacker," Shaw said. "There's a couple that want me at wide receiver/tight end too. Notre Dame wants me as a roll down outside linebacker/D-end type to rush the quarterback."