Notre Dame tight end signee Eli Raridon suffers ACL tear

Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty met with the media on Monday and spoke about Raridon. Understandably so, he didn’t reveal the news about Raridon’s injury but raved about his future star recruit.

Raridon is not an early enrollee, so he will rehab while still a high school student and will miss his freshman fall camp this August. It’s expected that he will redshirt for the 2022 season as well.

BlueandGold.com is reporting that West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley class of 2022 tight end and Notre Dame signee Eli Raridon suffered an ACL tear during his senior basketball season.

“Eli is obviously a long, huge person,” McNulty said. “I don’t know if you guys have ever seen this guy in person. The first time you see him you’ll be like, ‘Whoa.’ He’s a very developed, big guy who has really never lifted before because he goes right into basketball.

“His hand size is gigantic. The first time I met him I was like, ‘How big are your hands?’ Like, over 11 [inches] which is unheard of. He’s explosive — everything. He’s aggressive, confident.”

As things currently stand, Notre Dame will have six scholarship tight ends for next season (not including Raridon). George Takacs is expected to return for a fifth year at Notre Dame in 2022. Michael Mayer enters his junior season next fall, which may very well be his last season in a Notre Dame uniform as the NFL will come calling for him.

Kevin Bauman will also begin his junior season, coming off a fractured fibula that he suffered in the Florida State game. Rising sophomore Cane Berrong suffered an ACL tear in practice this fall, and he’s hoping to be healthy for fall camp next year.

Rising sophomore Mitchell Evans figures to be a key part of the offensive next year. True freshman Holden Staes is a redshirt candidate and will arrive to Notre Dame next summer.

Rivals ranks Raridon as the No. 3 prospect in Iowa, and the No. 5 tight end and No. 178 overall player in America.

Raridon was averaging 24.0 points per game in his senior basketball season before his injury.