Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong out for season with torn ACL

Notre Dame has had a rash of injuries in the first half of the season, and the tight end position has been hit especially hard.

Freshman tight end Cane Berrong tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, a source confirmed to BlueandGold.com. Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily first reported the news.

Berrong played his first offensive snaps of the season last week against Virginia Tech with sophomore Michael Mayer sidelined with a hip adductor strain. Sophomore Kevin Bauman has been out since week one with a fractured foot. He is set to return in the early portion of the second half of the season.