Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong out for season with torn ACL
Notre Dame has had a rash of injuries in the first half of the season, and the tight end position has been hit especially hard.
Freshman tight end Cane Berrong tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, a source confirmed to BlueandGold.com. Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily first reported the news.
Berrong played his first offensive snaps of the season last week against Virginia Tech with sophomore Michael Mayer sidelined with a hip adductor strain. Sophomore Kevin Bauman has been out since week one with a fractured foot. He is set to return in the early portion of the second half of the season.
Mayer should be good to go against USC on Oct. 23. He was a game-time decision against the Hokies, but the coaching staff decided to be cautious with his hip.
With Berrong out, Mayer, senior George Takacs and freshman Mitchell Evans are Notre Dame's only available scholarship tight ends for next week's game against the Trojans. Evans will miss the first half of that game because he was ejected for targeting in the second half against Virginia Tech.
Mayer has carried the position group this season. He leads Notre Dame with 32 receptions, 360 yards and three touchdowns. The only other tight end to catch a pass this season is Takacs. He caught his first of the year on the drive that set up the Irish's game-winning field goal against the Hokies.
