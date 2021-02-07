Today’s 55th Super Bowl — or LV — between Kansas City and Tampa Bay will not feature any Notre Dame alumni playing, although the offensive line coach for the Chiefs is 1985-88 Fighting Irish tight end/offensive tackle Andy Heck, one of the tri-captains for the program’s most recent national championship. He will be competing for his second straight Super Bowl victory. In the meantime, here's some notable data of Notre Dame's history in the game.



Former 1977 national title teammates Ross Browner and Joe Montana share a moment after the 1982 Super Bowl win by Montana's San Francisco 49ers, 26-21. (Associated Press)

Outhouse To Penthouse

The first and still lone member of a Notre Dame staff to win the Super Bowl as a head coach was Hank Stram, who was an assistant for head coach Terry Brennan in 1957-58 before that group was fired following a 6-4 season in 1958. Just two years later, Stram took his fifth job in six years when he was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Texans in the newly formed AFL. The Texans became the Kansas City Chiefs, and that 1969 unit defeated Minnesota, 23-7, in the 1970 Super Bowl. Talk about landing on your feet! Another example of how quickly one's coaching fortune can go from the outhouse to penthouse (or vice versa) was 1997-98 Notre Dame offensive line coach/coordinator Jim Colletto, the Purdue head coach from 1991-96 who had the unenviable task of succeeding Joe Moore under new head coach Bob Davie's staff at Notre Dame. Often maligned by some of the Notre Dame faithful, Colletto left Notre Dame after just two seasons — and then won a Super Bowl ring two years later as the offensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Opening Score

It took 10 Super Bowls before a Notre Dame alumnus scored a touchdown. Tight end Dave Casper (1970-73) did the honors in 1977 when he tallied the game’s first score on a one-yard pass from Ken Stabler in Oakland’s 32-14 victory versus Minnesota. The lone Notre Dame player to score touchdowns in two different Super Bowls was receiver David Givens (1998-2001), who snared scoring passes from Tom Brady in New England’s 2004 and 2005 Super Bowl conquests of Carolina and Philadelphia, respectively. While at Notre Dame, he caught 72 career passes with three touchdowns before getting selected in the seventh and final round by New England. Givens' offensive coordinator was Charlie Weis, Class of 1978 and the head coach at Notre Dame from 2005-09. Running back Ricky Watters (1987-90) holds the Notre Dame record for most career touchdowns in the Super Bowl, tallying all three of his (51- and 8-yard receptions, and a 9-yard run) during San Francisco’s 49-26 rout of San Diego in 1995. Jerry Rice also scored three touchdowns in the same game for the 49ers.

College and NFL Champs

Ten Notre Dame alumni have achieved the special feat of winning a national title with the Irish and a Super Bowl as players: • The first was linebacker Jim Lynch, captain of the 1966 national champs and a starting linebacker for Stram’s Chiefs in 1969. Other representatives on that 1966 team to win both were quarterback Terry Hanratty and running back Rocky Bleier with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty in the 1970s, and offensive linenman Bob Kuechenberg with the Miami Dophins in 1972 (the lone team to finish unbeaten, 17-0) and 1973. • From the 1973 national champs, there was tight end Casper and offensive tackle Steve Sylvester, who won three with the Oakland or Los Angeles Raiders. Sylvester could play any position on the line and also was a long-snapper. • The 1977 national champs were represented by quarterback Joe Montana and linebacker Bobby Leopold of the San Francisco 49ers. • The 1988 group featured running back Watters of the 1994 San Francisco team and cornerback Todd Lyght for the 1999 St. Louis Rams.

Almost A Perfect 10

Although Ross Browner (1973-77) didn’t have as decorated an NFL career as he did at Notre Dame, he still holds the Super Bowl record for most unassisted tackles by a defensive lineman. During the Cincinnati Bengals’ 26-21 loss to San Francisco in the 1982 Super Bowl, Browner was credited with 10 solo stops — highlighted by a sack of former Irish teammate Montana, who directed the first of his four Super Bowl titles.

Best Debut Act

The lone Notre Dame alumnus to start on a Super Bowl as a rookie was defensive lineman Bryant Young (1990-93) for the 49ers team that won it all in the 1995 game, a 49-26 victory over San Diego. Young also was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and would make the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team.

Double The Pleasure

Two Notre Dame alumnui won Super Bowls with two different franchises as a player. Dave Duerson was a Pro Bowl safety for the peerless 1985 Chicago Bears defense and also won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 1991. The other is a more fascinating luck-of-the-draw case with Jerome Collins. A backup tight end at Notre Dame in 2004 behind the likes of Anthony Fasano, Marcus Freeman (no, not the current Fighting Irish defensive coordinator) and John Carlson, Collins still latched on to NFL rosters and won back-to-back rings. He was on injured reserve for the 2006 Indianapolis Colts and was on the New York Giants’ active roster in 2007.

Cradle Of Quarterbacks

Two different schools have produced three different starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowl titles. Alabama has Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler, while Purdue has Len Dawson, Bob Griese and Drew Brees. Notre Dame has two with Joe Montana (1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990) and Joe Theismann (1983). However, two other Notre Dame quarterbacks who took snaps in Super Bowl victories were Terry Hanratty for Pittsburgh in 1976 when starter Terry Bradshaw was hurt in the fourth quarter, and Steve Beuerlein (1983-86) replacing starter Troy Aikman during Dallas’ 1993 blowout of Buffalo (52-17). The first Notre Dame quarterback to start a Super Bowl was Daryle Lamonica (1960-62), whose Oakland Raiders lost Super Bowl II in 1968 to Green Bay, 33-14 The most recent Notre Dame quarterback to be on a Super Bowl participant was Rick Mirer (1989-92) as a backup on the 2003 Oakland Raiders team that was pummeled by Tampa Bay, 48-21. There is one other Notre Dame quarterback who owns a Super Bowl ring while taking part in the game. Tom Clements (1972-74), who engineered the 1973 national title, was the quartebacks coach for Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers defeated Pittsburgh in 2011. Clements was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012, and just recently retired from the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Most Frustrated

Defensive lineman Alan Page is one of Notre Dame’s all-time legendary student-athletes and has been enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. But no Irish alumnus ever tasted more frustration in the Super Bowl, where he was 0-4, losing by double digits each time. This especially boiled over during a 24-7 loss to Miami in the 1974 Super Bowl. Late in the game, he was hit for a personal foul for a late hit on the quarterback — and one play later was whistled for an offsetting personal foul during a scuffle. It just so happened the Miami player he was fighting with was 1966 national title teammate Kuechenberg, a Pro Bowl guard for the Dolphins. “We are the Fighting Irish, after all,” Kuechenberg would say later.

Ring Of Champions