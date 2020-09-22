Consequently, numerous new faces were called upon during the 52-0 rout of South Florida. None was more prominent than sophomore Jack Kiser , who on paper appeared to be the No. 4 Buck linebacker entering the fall camp to succeed the graduated Asmar Bilal .

Last week four Notre Dame players tested positive for the coronavirus, and six others with contact tracing were placed under quarantine.

If there has ever been a season in college football for team depth to be better prepared and not just be lip service, this Year of COVID-19 is it.

Junior Jack Lamb might have been deemed the front-runner after playing regularly in sub-packages last year before hip surgery sidelined him in early November. Setbacks in his recovery were described as “career threatening” in football, per head coach Brian Kelly , which put the California native behind.

And then last week it was announced that the "co-starters" at the position in the Sept. 12 Duke opener, junior Shayne Simon (32 snaps) and sophomore Marist Liufau (27 snaps), would be unavailable versus USF.

Kiser then stepped in to record a team high eight tackles, two for loss plus a quarterback hurry, and received the game ball from Kelly. The former high school safety and quarterback from Indiana was aware earlier in the week that the opportunity might be there, but it wasn’t official until the morning of the game.

What can get overshadowed amid the pandemic is how talent identification and painstaking preparation are two of the bedrocks of third-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s culture

“That's one thing Coach Lea does a really good job during the week, is making sure every guy in the room knows the game plan, no matter if you're going to [play] scout team or not,” Kiser said. “So when I got the news, I was like, 'Alright, let's go. It's time to play.’

“...When Shayne Simon and Marist go down, that sucks and you don't want that to happen to anybody. But they're texting me like, 'Hey, this is your time. Let's go!' That means a lot.”

In such situations, the name Wally Pipp is regularly invoked. A 14-year Major League Baseball player (1913-26) who led the American League in home runs in 1916 (12) and 1917 (nine), Pipp also started during the New York Yankees’ first World Series title year in 1923.

Amidst a slump and reportedly battling a headache, Pipp was replaced by 21-year-old Lou Gehrig on June 2, 1925. Gehrig would get three hits in that game and the “Iron Horse” would start a then Major League record 2,130 straight games while becoming the game’s greatest first baseman.

Years later, Pipp was quoted as saying, “I took the two most expensive aspirins in history.”

While making such comparisons to an all-time legend with the current events is ludicrous, Kelly did note the 2020 Fighting Irish roster is replete with Kiser-like figures.

“We have a lot of good players that, when given the opportunity, will Wally Pipp you,” he said. “…We've got some guys that have been very impressive and really locked in. Happy for Jack — and there will be other guys [who will] get their opportunity and they'll shine.”

Even another backup for Kiser, sophomore Osita Ekwonu, was a higher rated prospect overall (four star, top-250 by Rivals). One doesn’t become a top-10 program and playoff-caliber contender without such an infrastructure, although some areas will always be more fragile than others.

Plus, no recruit worth his salt arrives with a goal of “I’d like to be a backup during my career,” which is part of being the right “fit.” If a player has pre-meditated plans about redshirting his freshman year, or any other time, then serious questions are raised about his fortitude and overall passion for the game.

“We hold a standard and develop a standard that requires all of those players to be alert, be ready,” Kelly said. “There's no coasting. You don't take the year off and kind of say, 'Well, I'm not going to play.' We keep everybody alert.”

Aiding that urgency is that in 2019 the NCAA ruled a student-athlete can play in any four games in the course of a year without losing eligibility, and this year an automatic extra year of eligibility was added.

“Those two things are really working for you this year as well, where these guys are really engaged and know that they can be called upon at any time,” Kelly said.

Just like Simon, Liufau and dozens of others still could be as well in 2020. Healthy competition promotes healthy contention, amid numerous other health scares.