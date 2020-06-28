Notre Dame TE Target Sets Commitment Date
Littleton (Colo.) Heritage class of 2021 tight end Erik Olsen narrowed down his recruitment to Colorado, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington.
He also announced his commitment date, which will be next Saturday, July 4.
Notre Dame offered Olsen on June 2, and the four-star prospect raved about what the Fighting Irish offer him on and off the field.
“Obviously, they offer a great education,” Olsen told BlueandGold.com just moments after receiving the offer. “They are a tight end factory, the best in the country. If I’m looking to get drafted, that’s the place I’m going. I know they produce a lot of tight ends.”
There are currently three Rivals FutureCast picks in for Olsen, all for him to land at Colorado.
“I’ve had quite a few virtual visits and those have been great and I keep in touch with the coaches pretty well,” Olsen said. “It’s hard not to get out there and meet the coaches in person but it’s the best I have right now and it’s giving me a better understanding of the schools.”
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was a coach at Grand Valley State (Division II) from 1987-2003, and Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn was with him from 1989-2003. Olsen’s offensive coordinator at Heritage High, Brandon Stultz, briefly played for GVSU under Kelly.
Heritage High School one of the best one-two punches at tight end in the country with a pair of four-star prospects in Olsen and Terrance Ferguson, who recently committed to Oregon.
Olsen caught 28 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns last fall, per MaxPreps.
