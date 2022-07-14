Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss part of 2022 season after foot surgery
Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans is expected to miss part of the 2022 season after having surgery Thursday to repair the fifth metatarsal in one of his feet, the Irish football program announced following the surgery.
Evans suffered the injury during summer offseason training. Notre Dame deemed him probable to return later in the season without offering a recovery timetable.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore was slated to be the No. 2 tight end behind junior Michael Mayer this year. Evans, Rivals' No. 26 tight end in the 2021 class, appeared in every game last season. He finished with two receptions for 21 yards.
Several other tight ends behind Mayer are returning from their injuries. Sophomore Cane Berrong is recovering from a torn ACL sustained last season. Freshman Eli Raridon is also working his way back from a torn ACL endured during his senior year of high school.
The Irish only have two other scholarship tight ends on the roster.
After having appeared in nine games over his first two seasons, Kevin Bauman has the most returning experience. During the 2021 season, Bauman missed seven of the first eight games with a fractured leg. Meanwhile, freshman Holden States is just getting acquainted with campus after enrolling this summer.
Evans’ injury marks the second this summer for the Irish. On June 24, freshman running back Jadarian Price had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, which will sideline him for the entire season.
Notre Dame players report for training camp Aug. 4.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
87
|
Michael Mayer
|
6-5
|
251
|
Jr./Jr.
|
84
|
Kevin Bauman
|
6-5
|
242
|
Jr./So.
|
9
|
Eli Raridon
|
6-7
|
240
|
Fr./Fr..
|
85
|
Holden Staes
|
6-4
|
224
|
Fr./Fr.
|
88
|
Mitchell Evans-x
|
6-5
|
250
|
So./So.
|
80
|
Cane Berrong-x
|
6-4
|
255
|
So./Fr.
