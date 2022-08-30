Notre Dame TE commit Jack Larsen crashes new 2024 Rivals250 rankings
By now, Jack Larsen should be used to joining CJ Carr and Cam Williams. And on Tuesday, he accompanied his fellow Notre Dame commits once again.
About a dozen weeks after camping with Carr and Williams at the Irish Invasion — and committing to ND later that month — Larsen has accompanied Carr and Williams in the Rivals250 individual player rankings.
The Irish tight end commit debuts at No. 188 overall and received a rating increase to 5.8, making him a four-star prospect. According to Rivals' rating formula, a 5.8 rating qualifies as an All-America candidate-level player.
With Larsen's ratings increase, each of Notre Dame's six commits in the 2024 are four-star prospects.
Besides Larsen, Notre Dame basically held firm across the board.
Carr, a four-star quarterback from Saline (Mich.), remains Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commit at No. 14, unchanged from the previous rankings update on June 23. Fellow Michigander Brandon-Davis Swain — a defensive end from West Bloomfield — stayed at No. 29.
Williams climbed up one spot to No. 103 overall. The Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South junior is now considered by Rivals as the No. 11 wide receiver in the class.
Offensive lineman Peter Jones, who committed to Notre Dame earlier this month, dropped two spots to No. 100. Rivals currently ranks Jones as the No. 9 overall offensive lineman in the class.
After claiming the No. 182 spot in the March 8 update, defensive lineman Owen Wafle was left out of the Rivals250 for the second consecutive time.
Notre Dame still holds the No. 1 class in the 2024 Rivals team rankings with 918 points. Florida State is second with 279 points.
Several top Notre Dame targets received big-time bumps.
Wide receiver Mylan Graham (39), running back Aneyas Williams (107) and running back Corey Smith (113) made their first appearances in the Rivals250. In total, 13 new players were unveiled in the Rivals250.
Notre Dame defensive tackle target — 6-4, 310-pound Justin Scott from Chicago — remains at No. 12 but was awarded a fifth star in the new rankings. The Irish are the perceived leaders in his recruitment.
Check out the full ranking updates here.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports