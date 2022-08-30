By now, Jack Larsen should be used to joining CJ Carr and Cam Williams. And on Tuesday, he accompanied his fellow Notre Dame commits once again.

About a dozen weeks after camping with Carr and Williams at the Irish Invasion — and committing to ND later that month — Larsen has accompanied Carr and Williams in the Rivals250 individual player rankings.

The Irish tight end commit debuts at No. 188 overall and received a rating increase to 5.8, making him a four-star prospect. According to Rivals' rating formula, a 5.8 rating qualifies as an All-America candidate-level player.

With Larsen's ratings increase, each of Notre Dame's six commits in the 2024 are four-star prospects.