Notre Dame senior tight end Alizé Mack announced what had been assumed for some time, he will head to the National Football League instead of trying for a fifth-season at Notre Dame.

Mack finished the past season with 36 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that earned him second-team All-American honors by Sports Illustrated. His 36 catches were the eighth best single-season mark for a tight end in Notre Dame history.

The Las Vegas native finished his career with 68 catches, 716 yards and four touchdowns. He hauled in 13 passes for 190 yards as a freshman in 2015 before missing the 2016 season due to an academic suspension. He returned in 2017, catching 19 passes for 166 yards while playing alongside then senior Durham Smythe.

Mack took over the tight end position as a senior and had his most productive season, helping the Irish finish the season with a 12-1 record.

His 68 career receptions are the seventh most for a tight end at Notre Dame.

He will look to continue Notre Dame's NFL Draft tradition at the position, with every starting tight end since 2003 going on to get picked in the draft.