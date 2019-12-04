News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 15:07:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Taking Close Look Sophomore At DB From Florida

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Apopka (Fla.) defensive back Nikai Martinez is one of the best prospects in the Sunshine State in the 2022 class. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia and a few others.

Notre Dame is expressing interest in the sophomore standout, and he made his way up to South Bend for a visit Nov. 2. He toured Notre Dame's indoor facility, had a photo shoot, walked around campus, watched the Irish's thrilling victory against Virginia Tech, and met safeties coach Terry Joseph.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

2022 defensive back Nikai Martinez had a great visit to Notre Dame in November.
2022 defensive back Nikai Martinez had a great visit to Notre Dame in November. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Martinez returned to Notre Dame the following day and sat down with Joseph, cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and running backs coach Lance Taylor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}