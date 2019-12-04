Apopka (Fla.) defensive back Nikai Martinez is one of the best prospects in the Sunshine State in the 2022 class. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia and a few others.

Notre Dame is expressing interest in the sophomore standout, and he made his way up to South Bend for a visit Nov. 2. He toured Notre Dame's indoor facility, had a photo shoot, walked around campus, watched the Irish's thrilling victory against Virginia Tech, and met safeties coach Terry Joseph.