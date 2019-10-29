Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale class of 2021 defensive end Bryce Carter got to see Notre Dame take down USC 30-27 Oct. 12.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound three-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 13 recruit in Virginia and No. 24 weak side defensive end nationally, enjoyed his time in South Bend.

"The coaches there are very great people," Carter said. "I love their program and what they're doing with recruiting."

