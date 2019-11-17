Notre Dame Takes Slight Step Forward In AP, Coaches Polls
After a 52-20 win against the Navy Midshipmen, the Fighting Irish move back to No. 15 in the latest AP and Coaches polls.
This puts Notre Dame back to the same spot the team was prior to its convincing win over Duke last weekend.
After the loss, Navy is no longer ranked in either poll.
Georgia, which beat Notre Dame 23-17 on Sept. 21, is now No. 4 in the AP and Coaches polls after beating Auburn 21-14 yesterday.
Michigan moves to No. 12 in both with a convincing 44-10 win against Michigan State.
No other 2019 Notre Dame opponents are in the most recent edition of the Coaches Poll, but Virginia Tech just cracked the AP Poll, appearing at No. 25.
Here is the full AP Top 25:
AP Poll:— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 17, 2019
1. LSU
2. Ohio St
3. Clemson
4. UGA
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Oklahoma
9. PSU
10. Florida
11. Minnesota
12. Michigan
13. Baylor
14. Wisconsin
15. ND
16. Auburn
17. Cincy
18. Memphis
19. Iowa
20. Boise
21. SMU
22. Ok. State
23. App State
24. Texas A&M
25. Va. Tech
