The two most glaring statistical mismatches involved this category. Among 127 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, Notre Dame entered the contest No. 4 against the run at 85.3 yards allowed per game, and no opposing running back had eclipsed 70 yards in the nine previous Irish games. Conversely, Syracuse was 124th in yards per game on the ground at 78.3, notably a paltry three yards in the previous week’s loss to North Carolina State.

Amazingly, Syracuse gashed the Irish several times with the run when some linebacker fits were not made. Freshman Sean Tucker’s 113-yard performance was highlighted by a 40-yard score on an Irish blitz, and Cooper Lutz’s 80-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter pushed him past the century mark as well. It was inconceivable to think the Orange could amass 229 rushing yards.

Advantage: Syracuse