Because Notre Dame is a 33-point favorite against 1-9 Syracuse, which possesses one of the least effective offenses in the land, it’s time for our annual “take nothing for granted” column that highlights the most shocking setbacks in Fighting Irish football annals. Unlike designated sacrificial lambs on a 12-game regular-season schedule such as New Mexico (66-14) and Bowling Green (52-0) last year, Syracuse is in a Power Five conference and just two years ago finished 10-3 and No. 15 in the country.

Quarterback Ian Book and the Irish easily trounced then-No. 12 Syracuse in 2018 by a 36-3 count — and are a 33-point favorite again this year. (Rich Barnes, USA TODAY Sports)

That year, Notre Dame still “crushed the Orange” on Nov. 17 in Yankee Stadium, 36-3 (without the 33-point spread), en route to the playoff. This season the 9-0 and No. 2-ranked Irish are on the brink of another College Football Playoff bid, having already secured a spot in the ACC Championship Game Dec. 19 in Charlotte, N.C.

During head coach Brian Kelly’s 11-year era, there have been many “shockaroos,” including a 28-27 loss at home to Tulsa in 2010 after getting stunned by Navy (35-17) a week earlier. South Florida was supposed to be the “gimme” opener in 2011, but the Bulls came away with a 23-20 upset — and then were 4-7 the rest of the way. In 2012, 18.5-point favorite and 8-0 Notre Dame — the week after winning at No. 8 Oklahoma — found itself trailing Pitt 20-6 in the fourth quarter and needed three overtimes, plus an officiating blunder, to rally to victory. Pitt in 2013 … a 3-6 Northwestern team in 2014 at home … a 4-8 Duke team at home in 2016 … However, since 2017, Notre Dame has recorded a school-record 31 straight wins versus unranked foes, including all seven this year, while robotically taking care of business and “playing to a standard" against what are described as faceless opposition. What were the most shocking upsets of Fighting Irish football? Here is our top-10 countdown — and the hope we won’t have a new addition at No. 1 this weekend.

10. Nov. 20, 1993: Boston College 41, Notre Dame 39

Notre Dame was 10-0 and ranked No. 1. Plus, it had annihilated Boston College a year earlier, 54-7. Head coach Tom Coughlin’s Eagles were on a seven-game winning streak and would finish 9-3 and No. 13 nationally — but they were still a double-digit underdog on the road to an Irish team that had just upset No. 1 Florida State. Boston College won on David Gordon’s 41-yard field goal as time elapsed … which began a downward spiral for a couple decades.

9. Oct. 2, 1954: Purdue 27, Notre Dame 14

The Irish were 9-0-1 the previous year while Purdue finished 2-7. Notre Dame also vaulted to No. 1 under first-year head coach Terry Brennan this season after defeating No. 4 Texas in the opener, 21-0. But Boilermakers quarterback Len Dawson propelled an upset at Notre Dame Stadium with four TD passes — Notre Dame’s lone loss of 1954. Purdue finished 5-3-1.

8. Nov. 22, 2008: Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 23

Granted, this wasn’t a premier Notre Dame team (it would finish 7-6), yet the Irish were still a 21-point favorite at home against the 2-8 Orange that had lost at home to Akron, 42-28, and had just fired head coach Greg Robinson earlier in the week after a 39-14 loss at home to Connecticut. Notre Dame held a 23-10 fourth-quarter advantage before Syracuse scored two touchdowns — and became the first eight-loss team ever to vanquish the Irish. QB Cameron Dantley, son of former Notre Dame basketball All-American and Naismith Hall of Fame player Adrian Dantley, led the charge.

7. Sept. 2, 1995: Northwestern 17, Notre Dame 15

At the time, it was considered maybe the most embarrassing home loss ever. Northwestern had not posted a winning season since 1971 and had lost 14 straight to Notre Dame by an average of 31.7 points. Lou Holtz’s Irish were 27-point favorites against fourth-year head coach Gary Barnett’s Wildcats. In retrospect, the victory by the Wildcats wasn’t as dramatic as originally thought. Northwestern went on to finish 10-1, shared the Big Ten title with Ohio State and lost a tough battle to USC in the Rose Bowl. Yet it still lost at home to Miami (Ohio) the next week.

6. Nov. 8, 1980: Georgia Tech 3, Notre Dame 3

Head coach Dan Devine’s 7-0 and No. 1 Irish traveled to 1-7 Georgia Tech and escaped with a 3-3 verdict. Kicker Harry Oliver had to convert a 47-yard field goal with 4:44 left in the contest to avert the defeat to a team that would finish 1-9-1 and had lost to Duke and Tulane the two previous weeks. It wasn’t a loss, but it was one of the more stunning setbacks in the program’s history. The next week, Notre Dame defeated Bear Bryant’s reigning two-time national champion Alabama team in Birmingham.

5. Sept. 17, 1977: Mississippi 20, Notre Dame 13

The preseason choice to win the 1977 national title with the return of all 11 starters on defense and a powerful offense, Devine’s Irish were stunned by a Rebels team that would lose at home to Southern Mississippi the week after and finish under .500. The 1-1 Irish would win their final 10 games to capture the national title.

4. Sept. 28, 1974: Purdue 31, Notre Dame 20

Head coach Ara Parseghian’s squad was the defending national champ and a favorite to repeat, outscoring its first two opponents 80-10. The Boilermakers were 0-1-1, with the tie occurring against Miami (Ohio). The Irish were a four-touchdown favorite — but fell behind 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a stunning defeat. One week later, Purdue lost at home to Duke. The Boilermakers would finish 4-6-1, while Notre Dame finished 10-2 after defeating No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl, 13-11.

3. Oct. 6, 1990: Stanford 36, Notre Dame 31

Notre Dame was 27-1 in its previous 28 games, was ranked No. 1 and had won 19 straight at home. Stanford was an 18-point underdog, finishing 3-8 the year before and entering with a 1-3 mark — with a 29-23 loss to San Jose State the previous week. Remarkably, Dennis Green’s Cardinal rallied from a 24-7 deficit to pull off the upset. Stanford still finished with only a 5-6 record.

2. Oct. 21, 1972: Missouri 30, Notre Dame 26

Parseghian’s 4-0 Irish yielded only 30 points in their first four games, while Missouri was coming off a 1-10 record the previous year and a 62-0 loss to Nebraska the week before traveling to Notre Dame. Consequently, the Tigers were an underdog by as much as 34 points. Missouri took a 30-14 lead into the fourth quarter (aided by a first-half phantom touchdown) and held on against a fierce Irish rally.

1. Nov. 27, 1926: Carnegie Tech 19, Notre Dame 0