Per a statement from president Rev. John Jenkins, the University of Notre Dame announced on Wednesday that in-person classes will be suspended from Monday, March 23 through at least Monday, April 13. Those classes are to be replaced with “virtual instruction.”

The students are currently on spring break and were expected to return on Monday, March 15. Instead, there will be no instruction for a week while university professors prepare their online lessons and coursework.

This decision is in response to the spread of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19) throughout much of the United States.

“Although there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus at Notre Dame, the probability that it will spread to our region is high," Jenkins said. "I have continued to monitor the quickly evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus.”