Notre Dame Suspends In-Person Classes Through April 13
Per a statement from president Rev. John Jenkins, the University of Notre Dame announced on Wednesday that in-person classes will be suspended from Monday, March 23 through at least Monday, April 13. Those classes are to be replaced with “virtual instruction.”
The students are currently on spring break and were expected to return on Monday, March 15. Instead, there will be no instruction for a week while university professors prepare their online lessons and coursework.
This decision is in response to the spread of the Coronavirus (CONVID-19) throughout much of the United States.
“Although there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus at Notre Dame, the probability that it will spread to our region is high," Jenkins said. "I have continued to monitor the quickly evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus.”
As of now, this will not impact when the spring semester ends or graduation.
“Commencement is still scheduled for the weekend of May 15-17,” Jenkins said.
As it pertains to athletics, Notre Dame has yet to release a specific plan, but at least for now no university sporting events have been canceled.
The expected return date for students April 14 is less than a week before the annual Blue-Gold Game is scheduled.
“We will continue to monitor athletic activities and will make decisions in the best interests of our students and our fans, in consultation with public health and Conference officials,” Jenkins said in a statement.
Students with university approval will be allowed in dorm rooms beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 17.
