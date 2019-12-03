Notre Dame Still Behind Michigan In Latest Playoff Rankings
Despite winning five games in November, Notre Dame is unable to make much headway in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Fighting Irish move up one spot to No. 15. They are still behind Michigan at No. 14, which lost 56-27 to Ohio State over the weekend.
Notre Dame has little chance of playing in a New Year’s Six game this season, let alone being ranked in the top 12 before a bowl game.
Georgia stays at No. 4 and is squarely in the playoff picture.
Three other 2019 Notre Dame opponents are also in the top 25. They are USC at No. 22, Virginia at No. 23 and Navy at No. 24.
Full Playoff Rankings
Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 30.— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2019
Is your team in? 👀
🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/PaGC4Tbw2z
