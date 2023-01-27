SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame won’t have many 20-minute stretches of offense as difficult to watch as the first half against No. 24 Florida State on Thursday night in Purcell Pavilion. But it will be hard-pressed to improve on the exquisite defensive performance the No. 7 Irish displayed for 40 minutes in a stunning 70-47 victory that head coach Niele Ivey called “a statement win.” Some context. The Seminoles are 18-5 and 7-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by an offense that came into the game first in the ACC and fifth in the country at 85.8 points a game. They are led by one of the nation’s best scorers in Ta’Niya Latson, a 5-8 freshman guard from Miami who came in averaging 23.6 points, many of those from the free throw line, and shooting at a 47.4% clip from the field. Notre Dame (17-2, 8-1 ACC) has typically found a way of limiting a team’s most dangerous scorer, but most impressive Thursday was that the combination of man-to-man and zone was able to clamp down on Latson (9 points on 3-for-11, only three free throws) and prevent her from getting free without leaving big holes elsewhere. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD The Irish were everywhere, starting with high-end pressure on the perimeter, then falling back with timely double-teams in the paint. FSU had few open looks. The Seminoles came in shooting 44% from the field and wound up 16-for-59 (27.1%) and just 5-for-25 (20%) from the 3-point line. “Collectively, our team defense was amazing,” said Ivey, who had her team in a man-to-man to start with 6-1 sophomore guard Sonia Citron chasing Latson. “Then we went to the zone so our wings were out. Our center was there for the rotation and our guards did a great job of trying to keep (Latson) in front to contain her. So I thought that was really a team effort when we went to the zone.” That defense gave the Irish the extended time it needed to recover from the ugly start on offense. The offense wasn’t bad. It was the shooting that was horrible. The offensive game-plan delivered some decent shots, some unharassed shots, and the Irish just kept missing, most around the basket. They went 2-for-13 in the first quarter and trailed 12-7. It got worse in the second quarter – 4-for-27 – before a decent finish led to an 8-for-33 count (24%) for the first half. The Irish were shut out from the 7:13 mark of the first quarter to the 7:50 mark of the second – 9 minutes and 23 seconds. And because of Notre Dame’s defense the best FSU could do in that stretch was a 14-0 run to go up nine. The deficit sat at 10, 22-12, at the four-minute mark of the first half and two minutes later it was tied. Suddenly there was life from the crowd of 4,956 instead of silence and groans. “I felt like we had good looks,” Ivey said. “I didn't feel like it was really the offense. We just didn't hit the shots. We didn't get any offensive rebounds (five in first half). We were basically one shot and done. So I kind of focused on that (at halftime), making sure that we did a better job of really crashing the boards.” Her club clearly got the message. On the first offensive possession of the second half, Notre Dame missed three shots and got the rebound on each before Lauren Ebo (12 points, 10 rebounds) got the bucket underneath for a 24-23 Irish lead.

Notre Dame center Lauren Ebo scored 12 points and and grabbed 10 rebounds in his first start for the Irish. (Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports)