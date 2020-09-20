 Notre Dame Football Stays Put At No. 7 In Sept. 20 AP Top 25 Poll
Notre Dame Stays Put In Sept. 20 AP Top 25

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame remained No. 7 in the latest AP top 25, released Sunday.

The top seven of the poll remain unchanged, with the Irish behind Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and LSU. Only Clemson and Oklahoma have played games so far.

Notre Dame is in the top 25 for the 48th straight week, the fifth-longest active streak in the nation (excluding teams who have not started their season).

Notre Dame stayed at No. 7 in the AP top 25 after beating USF Saturday.
The Irish are 2-0 after defeating South Florida 52-0 Saturday. They go on the road for the first time next weekend to play Wake Forest.

Seven ACC teams are in the top 25, including four in the top 15. Miami jumped into it, moving from 17, with a win at now-No. 24 Louisville. North Carolina moved up one spot to 11 despite not playing.

Notre Dame is also seventh in the coaches poll.

Full AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

T8. Texas

T8. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pitt

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

