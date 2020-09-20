Notre Dame remained No. 7 in the latest AP top 25, released Sunday. The top seven of the poll remain unchanged, with the Irish behind Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and LSU. Only Clemson and Oklahoma have played games so far. Notre Dame is in the top 25 for the 48th straight week, the fifth-longest active streak in the nation (excluding teams who have not started their season).

Notre Dame stayed at No. 7 in the AP top 25 after beating USF Saturday. ()

The Irish are 2-0 after defeating South Florida 52-0 Saturday. They go on the road for the first time next weekend to play Wake Forest. Seven ACC teams are in the top 25, including four in the top 15. Miami jumped into it, moving from 17, with a win at now-No. 24 Louisville. North Carolina moved up one spot to 11 despite not playing. Notre Dame is also seventh in the coaches poll.

