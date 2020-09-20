Notre Dame Stays Put In Sept. 20 AP Top 25
Notre Dame remained No. 7 in the latest AP top 25, released Sunday.
The top seven of the poll remain unchanged, with the Irish behind Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and LSU. Only Clemson and Oklahoma have played games so far.
Notre Dame is in the top 25 for the 48th straight week, the fifth-longest active streak in the nation (excluding teams who have not started their season).
The Irish are 2-0 after defeating South Florida 52-0 Saturday. They go on the road for the first time next weekend to play Wake Forest.
Seven ACC teams are in the top 25, including four in the top 15. Miami jumped into it, moving from 17, with a win at now-No. 24 Louisville. North Carolina moved up one spot to 11 despite not playing.
Notre Dame is also seventh in the coaches poll.
Full AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
T8. Texas
T8. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Miami
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Oklahoma State
16. Tennessee
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Louisiana
20. Virginia Tech
21. Pitt
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Louisville
25. Marshall
