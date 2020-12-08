For the third straight week, the top six of the CFP poll remained the same, notably Alabama (9-0), Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1) and Ohio State (5-0) comprising the most likely potential four-team playoff that will be announced Sunday, Dec. 20.

If there is a symbol the College Football Playoff selection poll can have this year, it’s chalk.

Notre Dame is the lone Power Five team with 10 wins (with Coastal Carolina joining them overall in the 10-0 club), the only team to beat another top-four team and one of five top-10 teams with a win over another top-10 unit.

• Alabama has defeated No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Georgia. The All-State Playoff Predictor has the Crimson Tide at having a 98-percent chance of making the CFP, while Ohio State is at 74 percent and Notre Dame 54 percent.

• Notre Dame vanquished No. 3 Clemson in double-overtime.

• Clemson defeated No. 10 Miami.

• No. 6 Florida conquered Georgia.

• Texas A&M vanquished Florida.

Although Texas A&M (7-1) is rated ahead of Florida (8-1) at the 5-6 spots, the Gators control their own destiny, whereas the Aggies don't, because head coach Dan Mullen’s squad will play No. 1 Alabama in the Dec. 19 SEC Championship.

That same day, the Irish and Clemson will vie for the ACC Championship. The winner clinches a spot in the CFP, and if Notre Dame is the loser, it still would have a bona fide chance to be in the four-team field with a split. For Clemson, that probably wouldn't be the case with two defeats to the Irish.

Ohio State is the ultimate wild card, having played half the games Notre Dame and Clemson have so far, and then having the Michigan game cancelled this weekend because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines. Meanwhile, Texas A&M also has had this weekend’s meeting with Ole Miss postponed, as it did Nov. 21.

The playoff semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose and Sugar Bowls. The No. 1 team is sent to the semifinal location closest to it. Alabama, if it holds the top spot, would head to the Sugar Bowl.

An unbeaten Notre Dame would likely stay at No. 2 and play in the Rose Bowl. If it loses but still reaches the field, a drop to No. 4 and Sugar Bowl meeting with Alabama (if still unbeaten) becomes more likely.

The No. 2 spot is the highest Notre Dame has earned in seven seasons of the CFP rankings. The Irish were as high as No. 3 in 2017 and 2018, and No. 4 in 2015.