Notre Dame lost the game and its top 5 preseason ranking Tuesday after falling on the road to No. 2 Ohio State, 21-10, in its season opener on Saturday night. But not the respect it garnered during the run-up to Marcus Freeman’s first season as Irish head football coach. ND (0-1) remained in the Top 10 of both major polls Tuesday, landing at No. 8 in the Associated Press writers poll and No. 9 in the coaches poll. The Irish host unranked Marshall (1-0) Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (2:30 p.m. EDT; NBC), seeking their 43rd successive victory over a non-Top 25 team. Its the longest such active streak in the nation.

