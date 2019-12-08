Notre Dame Stays At No. 14 In AP, Coaches Polls
After Conference-Championship Week, Notre Dame stays at No. 14 in the AP and Coaches polls.
Four of Notre Dame's 2019 opponents are ranked in the AP Poll, while five are ranked in the Coaches Poll.
Georgia, which lost to LSU 37-10 in the SEC Championship, drops one spot to No. 5 in both polls.
The Michigan Wolverines are now No. 17 in the AP and Coaches polls.
Navy and USC were both idle this weekend. The Midshipmen are No. 21 in both polls, while the Trojans are No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.
Virginia, which lost to Clemson 62-17, dropped out of the AP Poll but is ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
New @AP_Top25 poll:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2019
1-LSU
2-Ohio St
3-Clemson
4-OU
5-UGA
6-UF
7-Oregon
8-Baylor
9 (tie) Alabama
9 (tie) Auburn
11-Wisconsin
12-Utah
13-Penn St
14-Notre Dame
15-Memphis
16-Minnesota
17-Michigan
18-Boise St
19-Iowa
20-App State
21-Navy
22-USC
23-Cincinnati
24-Air Force
25-Okla St
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.