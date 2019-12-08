News More News
football

Notre Dame Stays At No. 14 In AP, Coaches Polls

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock

After Conference-Championship Week, Notre Dame stays at No. 14 in the AP and Coaches polls.

Four of Notre Dame's 2019 opponents are ranked in the AP Poll, while five are ranked in the Coaches Poll.

Georgia, which lost to LSU 37-10 in the SEC Championship, drops one spot to No. 5 in both polls.

The Michigan Wolverines are now No. 17 in the AP and Coaches polls.

Navy and USC were both idle this weekend. The Midshipmen are No. 21 in both polls, while the Trojans are No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Virginia, which lost to Clemson 62-17, dropped out of the AP Poll but is ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

----

