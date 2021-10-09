Notre Dame starts Jack Coan at quarterback vs. Virginia Tech
Notre Dame is sticking with Jack Coan.
The fifth-year senior quarterback made the start for Notre Dame Saturday at Virginia Tech.
Coan started the prior five games, but was pulled in favor of sophomore Drew Pyne in last week’s 24-13 loss at Cincinnati. The Irish trailed 17-0 at halftime and averaged just 3.7 yards per play through two quarters. Coan was 14-of-22 for 114 yards and a first-quarter interception that came on the goal line.
Head coach Brian Kelly had decided on the starter Monday, but did not reveal who it was in his press conference that day. He again kept it undisclosed in his Thursday media session.
In the end, he stuck with Coan. The Wisconsin graduate transfer has thrown for 1,100 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.7 percent of his passes this year.
Recent bumpy play, though, gave Notre Dame a reason to see if Pyne could elevate a listless offense against Cincinnati – and ushered in a quarterback conundrum.
Coan has completed 44 of 82 passes (53.6 percent) for 495 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in his last three games. Pyne also went 6-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass in a Sept. 25 win over Wisconsin after Coan left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Pyne was intriguing. And Notre Dame needed something, anything after its offense bottomed out in the first half against Cincinnati. After gaining 69 yards on its first drive before Coan’s interception, Notre Dame totaled 55 yards on its next six drives until halftime.
Pyne entered the game on Notre Dame’s first possession of the second half. He led two touchdown drives and was 9-of-22 for 143 yards and a touchdown pass. He also had an 11-yard scramble. Notre Dame averaged 5.6 yards per play in the second half.
Coan will make his 24th career start Saturday. He started 18 games at Wisconsin from 2018-19.
----
