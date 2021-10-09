Notre Dame starts Jack Coan at quarterback vs. Virginia Tech

Coan started the prior five games, but was pulled in favor of sophomore Drew Pyne in last week’s 24-13 loss at Cincinnati. The Irish trailed 17-0 at halftime and averaged just 3.7 yards per play through two quarters. Coan was 14-of-22 for 114 yards and a first-quarter interception that came on the goal line.

Head coach Brian Kelly had decided on the starter Monday, but did not reveal who it was in his press conference that day. He again kept it undisclosed in his Thursday media session.

In the end, he stuck with Coan. The Wisconsin graduate transfer has thrown for 1,100 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.7 percent of his passes this year.

Recent bumpy play, though, gave Notre Dame a reason to see if Pyne could elevate a listless offense against Cincinnati – and ushered in a quarterback conundrum.

Coan has completed 44 of 82 passes (53.6 percent) for 495 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in his last three games. Pyne also went 6-of-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass in a Sept. 25 win over Wisconsin after Coan left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.