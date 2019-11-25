Seeking their first 5-0 November since Knute Rockne's final season in 1930, 9-2 and No. 15 (Associated Press) Notre Dame will face the reeling 4-7 Stanford Cardinal Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT) on FOX.

Besieged by injuries that now has the Cardinal starting three true freshman along the offensive line, Stanford ranks 110th nationally in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) among 130 FBS teams, and is 92nd in total defense.

That in and of itself is an attention-getter and motivating force for Kelly, who is 0-4 at Stanford Stadium. The fact that the Cardinal is 4-7 and on a three-game losing streak, plus lost four of the last five, is overshadowed by that history.

Notre Dame is 0-5 at Stanford since 2009, which is tied for the third-longest losing streak ever by the Irish on another team’s home turf.

Former five-star quarterback Davis Mills has played in place of the injured K.J. Costello, and they do provide a threat through the air. But the once-vaunted ground attack is now only 123rd at 104.4 yards per game.



“Both quarterbacks are outstanding, so we can't change what we're doing,” said Kelly of game-planning for both. “We can only go on who they are as a football team offensively at this point. And it's one that is going to be successful through the air.

“Both of those quarterbacks can throw the football, so we'll have to prepare as if either one of them is starting and set our game plan accordingly."

It's a sharp contrast from playing two of the top five rushing teams (Navy and Boston College) the past two weeks.





2. Keeping On Schedule

With Thanksgiving break coming up, there will be no classes at Notre Dame on Wednesday. In its annual holiday trip to California, the Fighting Irish have their Thanksgiving meal at home as a team on Thursday before departing later that afternoon for the West Coast.

“We'll try to keep our practices about the same time because we're going to play at one p.m. Pacific Standard Time, which is 4 p.m. back here,” Kelly said. “We'll try to keep our practices around 4 p.m. to keep the clock the same. But it will be a little bit lighter in terms of their load.

“We don't want to upset the routine. We did that a little bit earlier in the year [versus Michigan] and that didn't seem to work out very well.”





3. Not A “Perfect 10” But…

Since going permanently to a 12-game regular season schedule in 2006, this could be the fifth time the current 9-2 Notre Dame team reaches the 10-win milestone prior to the bowl game: 10-2 in 2006 and 2015, and 12-0 in 2012 and 2018.

Ten wins in the regular season is not the ultimate aspiration, but it is a good benchmark to be at least remain a top-10 caliber program while striving to get higher.

“We don't put a number on it,” said Kelly of defining success. “We simply say that we want to graduate champions. And we want champion performances from our football team in our program each and every year.

“What that looks like, sometimes we don't have control over that. We don't have any control what bowl game we go to per se. We don't have control over who the top four teams would be even if we felt like we had a championship football team.

"So, it's building a standard and what that expectation should look like in terms of how your team plays week in, week out."

He did acknowledge that a 10-2 regular season is “a pretty high bar.”

“To win 10 out of 12 games each year, given the kind of schedule that we play …if you had that stock, you'd probably be pretty happy,” Kelly said.