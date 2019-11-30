The last time the Fighting Irish had back-to-back seasons in which they finished with a win in the final regular season contest was 2000 at 5-7 USC (38-21) and then at Purdue (24-18) in 2001, a game that was moved to Dec. 1 because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

2 Years in a row Notre Dame won its regular season finale in in California — a first since Stanford was permanently added to the schedule on an annual basis in 1997. Notre Dame ended last year's regular season with a 24-17 conquest of USC.

9 Straight wins in the month of November by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish finished 4-0 last November and 5-0 this season, with its last such defeat coming at Stanford in the 2017 regular season finale (38-20). This is the program’s longest November/December regular season winning streak since also achieving nine in a row from 1953-55.

Keeping it in context, Notre Dame generally played 10 or fewer regular season games until 1974 and didn’t begin permanent 12-game regular season schedules until 2006.

3 Seasons in succession Notre Dame achieved at least 10 victories: 10-3 (2017), 12-1 (2018) and 10-2 so far. The only other time that occurred was 1991 (10-3), 1992 (10-1-1) and 1993 (11-1).

23 Consecutive victories by Notre Dame against unranked opposition since the start of the 2017 season, with Alabama the only other team to go unbeaten in such encounters the past three years.

Since the start of the Associated Press poll in 1936, the school record is 29 set from Oct. 13, 1990 until a loss at Boston College on Oct. 8, 1994 by head coach Lou Holtz’s squads. Frank Leahy’s 1946-48 units had 21 straight before a tie at unranked USC in the 1948 finale.







26 Turnovers forced by the Notre Dame, the most in head coach Brian Kelly’s 10 seasons after generating two versus the Cardinal. The previous standard had been 25 in his first season (2010).

Notre Dame entered the game third in the country in turnovers forced, behind only Illinois (27) and Alabama (25), and ended up tying the Crimson Tide, at least in the regular season.





33 Touchdown passes tossed by senior quarterback Ian Book this season after adding four more versus the Cardinal (compared to only six interceptions in 12 games). The touchdown total is the second most in one season at Notre Dame, eclipsed only by the 37 tossed by senior Brady Quinn during the 10-3 season in 2006. Quinn also held the No. 2 spot with 32 during the 9-3 campaign his junior year in 2005, until Book surpassed it.

They are the only two Notre Dame quarterbacks to reach 30 in one season, with Everett Golson coming close in 2014 with 29.





45 Points scored by Notre Dame, the third-most in the 34-game history of the series, behind only the 57-7 win in 2003 and the 48-20 victory in 1993, both also at Stanford.





143 Career receptions by senior Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool, after catching three for 63 yards and two touchdowns in the win at Stanford. That moved him past former 2009-12 and first-round tight end pick Tyler Eifert for seventh place on the all-time Notre Dame receptions list.

Claypool is now one reception behind tying another first-round pick, Will Fuller (2013-15), on the career chart, although Fuller played only three seasons.