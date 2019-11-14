The second-longest streak of its kind will likely come to an end on Saturday, as university officials do not expect to sell out Notre Dame Stadium for the upcoming matchup with Navy. Dating back to November of 1973, Notre Dame's consecutive-game sellout streak has lasted for 273 games. The university also does not expect to sell out the home contest against Boston College on Nov. 23.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick (Blue and Gold Illustrated)

"Based on ticket sales through Wednesday, we do not anticipate sellouts for our games against Navy and Boston College," said Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick in a statement released by the university. "That this comes during a time of sustained success for our football program reflects both challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year's schedule." That means this year will mark just the second and third time Notre Dame has failed to fill the stadium for a home football game since the mid-1960s.

"Most importantly, however, we are grateful to our fans who have filled the stadium for the last 273 game — dating back to our November 1973 game against Air Force — and 321 of the .last 322 contests dating back to 1964," Swarbrick said.

Coming into the season, Nebraska had the longest consecutive-game sellout streak at 368 games, dating back to 1962.

It's worth noting that while Notre Dame's streak may officially be coming to an end, it has been artificially kept in place for years through clever ways of offloading tickets. Still, the university appreciates the support its receiver from fans over the years. "We will continue our tradition of making Notre Dame Stadium a destination for generations of Fighting Irish students, alumni and fans while providing the best possible atmosphere for our student-athletes," Swarbrick said.