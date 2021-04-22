BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Spring Practice No. 12 Video: Observations And Takeaways

(Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).

There was, though, still some intrigue in them. Here are some personnel-related takeaways.

• 11-on-11 begins at :2:15, with a first-team offensive line combination of left tackle Blake Fisher, left guard Rocco Spindler, center Zeke Correll, right guard Andrew Kristofic and right tackle Tosh Baker. Drew Pyne is at quarterback. The same group and quarterback is in there in the next clip, where Pyne finds Joe Wilkins Jr. with cornerback Cam Hart in coverage and rover Jack Kiser in the area.

• The second-team is on at 3:27, with Michael Carmody at left tackle, Quinn Carroll at left guard, Dillan Gibbons at center, John Dirksen at right guard and Caleb Johnson at right tackle. On the defensive line: end Alex Ehrensberger, nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina, Kiser, linebacker J.D. Bertrand. End NaNa Osafo-Mensah is in the following clip, as is corner TaRiq Bracy and linebacker Shayne Simon. Buchner is throwing to tight end Cane Berrong in the second clip.

• Seven-on-seven starts at 4:07, and at 5:08, linebacker Drew White is in. He had missed a few practices with a high ankle sprain.

• 11-on-11 is back at 6:04 with the second-team units. The offensive line is the same. The defensive line has end Jordan Botelho, tackle Rylie Mills, tackle Howard Cross III and end Justin Ademilola. Simon, Bertrand, corner Ramon Henderson and safety Litchfield Ajavon are in the clip as well.

• The first-team units are back at 6:38. On the defensive line, Botelho is at end and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is on the inside – where Brian Kelly indicated he may play on passing downs. Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and an unclear end make up a four-down front.

• In the final clip, Justin Ademilola gets a “sack” of Buchner. Mills was next to him, and Osafo-Mensah opposite him. Bertrand showed blitz. Bracy was at slot corner, while Henderson was on the outside.