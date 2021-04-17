The customary three minutes of practice video Notre Dame released Saturday was split evenly among three quarterbacks and the apparent first-, second- and third-teams. And while starting quarterback hopeful Drew Pyne and likely right tackle Josh Lugg weren't featured, there was still much to observe. Here's a look at some personnel-related observations from the clips. (Required disclaimer: These videos are only a small portion of practice and are not indicative of final decisions on the depth chart. They do, though, offer a glimpse of who worked where for all or part of the day’s practice, and that helps identify contenders for open starting jobs or get an idea of plans for individual players).

• The practice video opens at :35 with a first-team line of Tosh Baker at left tackle, Rocco Spindler at left guard, Zeke Correll at center and – in a first from the spring videos – Michael Carmody working at right tackle. They’re blocking for quarterback Jack Coan. Also notable: running backs Chris Tyree and Kyren Williams on the field together. The first-team defense had familiar faces at some of the open positions: Jack Kiser at rover, Houston Griffith at safety and D.J. Brown filling in for Kyle Hamilton at the other safety spot. • The second clip (1:05) is a first-team rep for freshman tight end Mitchell Evans. That’s not to say he’s a likely starter, but points to him getting a look to jump up the depth chart. • The third (1:33) and fourth clip in the video (1:47) have Carmody at right tackle and Andrew Kristofic at right guard next to Correll. Coan is the quarterback and primary running back Kyren Williams takes a handoff in both. Spindler is at left guard in both, while Baker is the left tackle in the third and Blake Fisher is there in the fourth.

• At 2:19, receiver Lawrence Keys III takes a handoff on a jet sweep with the first-team offense. • The 2:50 mark has Justin Ademilola at defensive end next to tackles Kurt Hinish and Howard Cross III. Linebacker Marist Liufau is a blitzer on the opposite end. Linebacker Bo Bauer, linebacker Jack Kiser and Griffith are out there too. • Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed K.J. Wallace has been working at slot corner, and he’s lined up there defending Keys at 3:08. The first-team units are both on the field. With the exception of rotating Fisher and Baker at left tackle, the offensive line is the same throughout the first minute. Cam Hart is at boundary corner. • Second-team clips start at 4:02 and go on for the next minute, with Tyler Buchner at quarterback. Fisher is at left tackle, Quinn Carroll at left guard, Dillan Gibbons at center and John Dirksen at right guard. Jay Brunelle is at receiver. Ademilola, Cross, end Jordan Botelho, and unclear fourth lineman, rover Isaiah Pryor and linebacker J.D. Bertrand are on defense.