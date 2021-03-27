Ordinarily, Notre Dame’s first spring practice would be completely open. Instead, as the COVID times continue to keep media away from viewing, we’re left to hyper-analyze three-minutes of practice video the team provided. It’s generally not wise to read too much into these, but there are still things to learn about who’s lining up where and what the first- and second-team units look like at this stage. Brian Kelly offered some hints in his press conference. It’s also safe to assume returning starters are first-team players.

Here are some takeaways from watching the clips in the video above from BlueandGold.com. • As Kelly indicated would be the case, quarterback Drew Pyne took some snaps with the first-team offense. The first play of the video of him throwing to receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. with Tosh Baker at left tackle. • At 50 seconds, the second-team line is clearly visible. From left to right: Freshman Blake Fisher, freshman Rocco Spindler, junior Andrew Kristofic, junior Quinn Carroll and sophomore Michael Carmody. It’s clearly the second team because Kelly indicated Saturday Fisher and Spindler were working with that unit. Jack Coan is the quarterback, with running back C’Bo Flemister flanking him. Coan completes a pass to receiver Xavier Watts. • The one-minute mark has Tyler Buchner throwing one-on-ones. His pass to receiver Jay Brunelle is broken up by cornerback Ramon Henderson. Word is both have worked at the boundary spot at their respective positions.

• At 2:13, primary running back Kyren Williams takes a handoff from Pyne. His blockers are Baker (presumably at left tackle), guard Dillon Gibbons, center Zeke Correll, guard John Dirksen and right tackle Josh Lugg. That was Saturday’s first-team offensive line. On the first-team defense, linebacker Drew White, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Jack Kiser, linebacker Marist Liufau and safety D.J. Brown are visible. • The following clip shows Coan completing a pass to receiver Jordan Johnson with defensive end Jordan Botelho barreling down on Coan. • At 2:25, Coan is taking first-team reps with only receivers and defensive backs and completes a pass to tight end Michael Mayer with Kiser trailing him in coverage, followed by safety Houston Griffith undercutting and breaking up a Coan throw intended for Mayer with corner Clarence Lewis in the area. • Buchner completes a seven-on-seven throw at 2:55 to Watts. Linebacker J.D. Bertrand and safety Litchfield Ajavon are visible.