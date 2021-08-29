Notre Dame Special Teams In Good Care

Brian Polian remembers almost the exact day when special teams became an important part of his life. Polian, now in his second stint and 10th year serving as special teams coordinator at Notre Dame, was a linebacker at Division III John Carroll University near Cleveland when another linebacker named London Fletcher transferred in. “I thought I was going to play some linebacker but I figured out pretty quick that he was much better than me,” Polian accurately recalled of Fletcher’s arrival. Fletcher recorded 202 tackles as a senior at JCU (still a school record), was named the Division III National Linebacker of the Year and eventually enjoyed a 16-year NFL career.

Veteran Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian has coached these units in 15 of the 20 years he’s been in the business. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

“I just figured out then if I was going to make a contribution, I’m going to have to cover kicks, and be on punt, and be on return teams,” Polian added. “And through that, I developed a passion [for special teams].” Polian began his coaching career in 1997 as a graduate assistant at Michigan State. Then, after bouncing between jobs while working on his master’s degree from Baylor, Polian became running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Buffalo. And during his 20 years as a college coach — including four seasons as the head coach at Nevada (2013-16) — 15 of his years have been spent working with special teams in some capacity, a role that Polian said suits him well. “I think one of the things that I love most is that I get to interact with such a wide swath of the entire football team,” Polian explained. “I reach such a big cross section that I develop relationships with guys all across the locker room.” Topping that list this season of important player relationships is the one with Irish placekicker Jonathan Doerer. As a graduate student, Doerer has worked with Polian since the two arrived to Notre Dame together in 2017. “Obviously we’ve gotten to know each other really well now and just the stability of that has meant a lot to me,” Doerer said of having the same unit coach for five years, a rarity in college football. “… just to have that consistent voice, that has been a really steady presence for me. “When I get too high, he brings me down. When I get too low, he brings me up. Going off the mental part, that’s a huge role. He’s like a caddie, of sorts.”