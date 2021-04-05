Notre Dame and the University of South Florida have announced a future football home-and-home series in 2029 and 2031. The agreement is part of a three-game set — two at Notre Dame and one at USF — the two schools agreed to last summer when the COVID-19 pandemic forced an alteration of the football schedules. Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame romped to a 52-0 win versus USF last year. The two programs will meet again in 2029 and 2031. (ACC Media)

The 2020 Notre Dame slate originally had the Fighting Irish hosting Western Michigan on Sept. 19 before the Mid-American Conference (the league where the Broncos play) made the decision in August to cancel the season before ultimately returning for a partial campaign in November. Moving quickly to fill out its schedule with an available team, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick worked out the proposal with USF, which was the lone non-conference contest during the 10-game regular season. The other nine were versus ACC schools while joining the conference full-time in football for the 2020 season.