{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame Showing Interest In 2021 DE Jeff Bowie

Mike Singer
West Branch (Iowa) defensive end Jeff Bowie was busy over the summer, making several college trips. He took in camps at Iowa, Iowa State, and Notre Dame, while also taking a campus visit to see Nebraska.

The Fighting Irish staff invited Bowie, a 6-foot-6, 242-pounder, for the camp, and Bowie figured he'd make it to South Bend to show the coaches what he could do.

"It was pretty cool," Bowie said of his experience for the Notre Dame Lineman's Challenge back on June 15. "It's a beautiful campus for sure. The camp was fun. It was a longer one but I definitely learned a lot too."

Iowa defensive end Jeff Bowie talks about his experience at Notre Dame in June
