The accolades have been rolling in for Notre Dame 2018 shooting guard signee Dane Goodwin this month.

On March 8, Goodwin was selected as Ohio's Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, per the Columbus Dispatch, this season helping Upper Arlington (Ohio) High to a district final appearance.

Yesterday, Goodwin earned the Division I Player of the Year honor.

But, the awards didn't stop there.

This afternoon a statewide media panel selected the 6-foot-4, 170-pounder as Ohio Mr. Basketball based off his performance.

According to cleveland.com, Goodwin set school records for career points with 1,951 and career rebounds grabbing 817 during his four years at Upper Arlington.

Goodwin beat of Syracuse five-star signee Darius Bazley, Indiana signee Jerome Hunter, the nation's No. 50 player, Northwestern signee Pete Nance, the No. 58 player and others.