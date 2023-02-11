One of Marcus Freeman's graduate assistants from his time as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator will be reuniting with him at Notre Dame.

Max Bullough, who spent the last three seasons at Alabama as a graduate assistant coaching inside linebackers, will join Notre Dame's staff as a graduate assistant linebackers coach, a source told Inside ND Sports. Bullough will fill the position vacated earlier this offseason by James Laurinaitis, who took the same job at Ohio State after one season at Notre Dame.

Bullough updated his Twitter bio Saturday: "Son of 2, Husband of 1, Dad of 3! Coach Linebackers at the University of Notre Dame!!"

Inside ND Sports previously reported Thursday on The Insider Lounge the possibility of Bullough filling the role.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS