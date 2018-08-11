Saturday morning’s (August 11) practice inside Notre Dame Stadium was the third that was open to members of the media. The two-and-a-half-hour session concluded with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Media were allowed to view only the first four series, although practice ended shortly thereafter. Here is a play-by-play breakdown:





Series 1: 1 Offense Vs. 1 Defense, from the Offense 30

With sophomore Robert Hainsey suited up but resting a lower leg/knee injury, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer was shifted to right tackle, where he co-started with Hainsey last year, and senior No. 2 center Trevor Ruhland was the top right guard. (In other sessions during the practice, sophomore Josh Lugg also took a few reps as the No. 1 right guard).