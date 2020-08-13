Notre Dame Scholarship Roster Overview: Defense & Special Teams
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame opened preseason practice on Wednesday with officially 117 players on the roster: 86 tentatively on scholarship, plus 31 walk-ons.
Earlier today we featured the offense and how we believed it would align. Part II now features defense and special teams.
The roster released by Notre Dame on Wednesday is about 95 percent identical in heights and weights from last spring. Several number changes and the new freshman numbers were added.
This is our educated guess on the potential depth chart since the spring. The number after the class year represents years of eligibility remaining.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news