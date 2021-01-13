• The extra year of eligibility awarded to all 2020 football players is not reflected on the chart unless that player has elected to use it. There are two such players on the 2021 roster: Doerer and Hinish.

• Because of that extra year, all freshmen in 2020 still have four years of eligibility left no matter how many games they played. The five Notre Dame freshmen who appeared in more than four games (Tyree, Mayer, Botelho, Mills, Lewis) were moved up a year to reflect their frequent participation. Anyone who played in four or fewer was given the redshirt asterisk.

* Redshirted

^ Does not count toward 2021 85-man scholarship limit

Offensive scholarship numbers: 42

Defensive scholarship numbers: 41

Special teams scholarship numbers: 3