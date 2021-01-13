 Scholarship And Eligbility Chart For The Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2020 Football Team
2021-01-13

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Scholarship Chart

POS # 2024 2023 2022 2021

QB

5

Tyler Buchner


Drew Pyne*


Ron Powlus III

Brendon Clark*

Jack Coan*

RB

5

Audric Estime

Chris Tyree


Kyren Williams*


K. Abdur-Rahman*

C'Bo Flemister*


WR

12

Lorenzo Styles Jr.


Jayden Thomas


Deion Colzie


Jay Brunelle*


Jordan Johnson*


Xavier Watts*


Kevin Austin*


Micah Jones*


Lawrence Keys*


Braden Lenzy*


Joe Wilkins Jr.*

Avery Davis*

TE

5

Mitchell Evans


Cane Berrong


Kevin Bauman*

Michael Mayer

George Takacs*


OT

7

Tosh Baker*


Joe Alt


Blake Fisher


Caleb Johnson



Quinn Carroll*


Andrew Kristofic*

Joshua Lugg*

OG

6

Michael Carmody*


Rocco Spindler


Pat Coogan

Hunter Spears*

John Dirksen*

Dillan Gibbons*

C

2


Zeke Correll*

Jarrett Patterson*

DE

8

Alex Ehrensberger*


Will Schweitzer


Devin Aupiu


Jason Onye

Jordan Botelho


Isaiah Foskey*


NaNa Osafo-Mensah*

Justin Ademilola*


DT

7

Gabriel Rubio


Aidan Keanaaina*

Rylie Mills


Howard Cross III*

Jacob Lacey

Kurt Hinish^


Jayson Ademilola


M. Tagovailoa-Amosa*

LB

8

Kahanu Kia

JD Bertrand*


Osita Ekwonu*


Marist Liufau*


Jack Kiser*


Bo Bauer


Shayne Simon


Drew White*

ROV

3

Prince Kollie

Paul Moala*


Isaiah Pryor*

S

6

Justin Walters


Khari Gee

Litchfield Ajavon*


KJ Wallace*

D.J. Brown*


Kyle Hamilton

CB

9

Ramon Henderson*


Caleb Offord*


Ryan Barnes


Philip Riley


Chance Tucker


JoJo Johnson

Clarence Lewis


Cam Hart*


TaRiq Bracy

K/P

2

Joshua Bryan


Jay Bramblett

Jonathan Doerer^

L/S

1

Alex Peitsch*

TOT

86

38

22

16

10

• The extra year of eligibility awarded to all 2020 football players is not reflected on the chart unless that player has elected to use it. There are two such players on the 2021 roster: Doerer and Hinish.

• Because of that extra year, all freshmen in 2020 still have four years of eligibility left no matter how many games they played. The five Notre Dame freshmen who appeared in more than four games (Tyree, Mayer, Botelho, Mills, Lewis) were moved up a year to reflect their frequent participation. Anyone who played in four or fewer was given the redshirt asterisk.

* Redshirted

^ Does not count toward 2021 85-man scholarship limit

Offensive scholarship numbers: 42

Defensive scholarship numbers: 41

Special teams scholarship numbers: 3

