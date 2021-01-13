Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Scholarship Chart
|POS
|#
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|
QB
|
5
|
Tyler Buchner
Drew Pyne*
Ron Powlus III
|
Brendon Clark*
|
Jack Coan*
|
RB
|
5
|
Audric Estime
|
Chris Tyree
Kyren Williams*
K. Abdur-Rahman*
|
C'Bo Flemister*
|
|
WR
|
12
|
Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Jayden Thomas
Deion Colzie
Jay Brunelle*
Jordan Johnson*
Xavier Watts*
|
|
Kevin Austin*
Micah Jones*
Lawrence Keys*
Braden Lenzy*
Joe Wilkins Jr.*
|
Avery Davis*
|
TE
|
5
|
Mitchell Evans
Cane Berrong
Kevin Bauman*
|
Michael Mayer
|
George Takacs*
|
|
OT
|
7
|
Tosh Baker*
Joe Alt
Blake Fisher
Caleb Johnson
|
Quinn Carroll*
Andrew Kristofic*
|
Joshua Lugg*
|
OG
|
6
|
Michael Carmody*
Rocco Spindler
Pat Coogan
|
Hunter Spears*
|
John Dirksen*
|
Dillan Gibbons*
|
C
|
2
|
|
Zeke Correll*
|
Jarrett Patterson*
|
DE
|
8
|
Alex Ehrensberger*
Will Schweitzer
Devin Aupiu
Jason Onye
|
Jordan Botelho
Isaiah Foskey*
NaNa Osafo-Mensah*
|
Justin Ademilola*
|
|
DT
|
7
|
Gabriel Rubio
Aidan Keanaaina*
|
Rylie Mills
Howard Cross III*
|
Jacob Lacey
|
Kurt Hinish^
Jayson Ademilola
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa*
|
LB
|
8
|
Kahanu Kia
|
JD Bertrand*
Osita Ekwonu*
Marist Liufau*
Jack Kiser*
|
|
Bo Bauer
Shayne Simon
Drew White*
|
ROV
|
3
|
Prince Kollie
|
Paul Moala*
|
Isaiah Pryor*
|
S
|
6
|
Justin Walters
Khari Gee
|
Litchfield Ajavon*
KJ Wallace*
|
D.J. Brown*
Kyle Hamilton
|
CB
|
9
|
Ramon Henderson*
Caleb Offord*
Ryan Barnes
Philip Riley
Chance Tucker
JoJo Johnson
|
Clarence Lewis
Cam Hart*
|
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
K/P
|
2
|
Joshua Bryan
|
|
Jay Bramblett
|
Jonathan Doerer^
|
L/S
|
1
|
Alex Peitsch*
|
TOT
|
86
|
38
|
22
|
16
|
10
• The extra year of eligibility awarded to all 2020 football players is not reflected on the chart unless that player has elected to use it. There are two such players on the 2021 roster: Doerer and Hinish.
• Because of that extra year, all freshmen in 2020 still have four years of eligibility left no matter how many games they played. The five Notre Dame freshmen who appeared in more than four games (Tyree, Mayer, Botelho, Mills, Lewis) were moved up a year to reflect their frequent participation. Anyone who played in four or fewer was given the redshirt asterisk.
* Redshirted
^ Does not count toward 2021 85-man scholarship limit
Offensive scholarship numbers: 42
Defensive scholarship numbers: 41
Special teams scholarship numbers: 3
----
