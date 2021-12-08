Notre Dame safety Litchfield Ajavon enters transfer portal

“I’m excited to finish this season with my brothers and look forward to finishing my undergraduate education at the conclusion of this academic year,” Ajavon wrote . “I’ll always fondly remember my time at Notre Dame, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Junior Litchfield Ajavon announced his intentions to transfer from the program Wednesday on social media. The Baltimore native played in five games this year, mostly on special teams. He will be a graduate transfer.

Ajavon was a deep reserve all three years, but had a memorable role on the 2021 team for those who follow its social media accounts. He hosted a video segment called “Litch In The Field” on Notre Dame football’s official Twitter page. In it, he wielded a small microphone and interviewed other members of the program about various topics. He dubbed the segment’s viewers “Tiny Mic Nation.”

He was rarely on the field, though. Ajavon played in 10 games from 2019-21, with just eight total snaps on defense. Seven of those came this year in the closing minutes of the Nov. 6 win over Navy. He made one tackle. Most of his snaps in his Notre Dame career came on punt return teams.

Ajavon (6-0, 193 pounds) was a four-star recruit and the third-highest ranked member of Notre Dame’s 2019 signing class, behind offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (No. 68 overall) safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 75). Rivals ranked him as the No. 106 overall player, No. 9 safety and No. 4 prospect in Maryland. He played for Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal High School.

Ajavon is the fifth player from the Irish’s 2019 class to transfer, joining offensive lineman John Olmstead (Lafayette) cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona), running back/wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman (Western Kentucky) and quarterback Brendon Clark (Old Dominion). He will have three years of eligibility left at his next destination.