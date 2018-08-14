Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 19:05:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Safety Commit Kyle Hamilton Is 'Doing Something Right'

Hgffu9p9zdkuyzhya7dq
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter
Kalbtrphuiwlcvusfkxh
Notre Dame S commit Kyle Hamilton has been stacking up preseason accolades
Rivals.com

Preseason accolades are starting to stack up for Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton, a three-star prospect from Atlanta Marist School, was named preseason AAAA best player by the Atla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}