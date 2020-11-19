With the 47-40 double-overtime win over Clemson in the books, and hopes alive for a second appearance in the College Football Playoff in three years — and also a third postseason title run after reaching the BCS National Championship Game eight years ago — Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was asked last week to compare this 2020 team with his previous two title hopeful squads from 2012 and 2018.

Kelly explained that while the 2012 team had great individual players, the 2020 unit is deeper and more talented when evaluating the entire roster.

“There were some really good pieces about that [2012] team,” Kelly explained. “But this [2020] team obviously has a lot more experience, depth, athleticism and speed. So in many areas, quite different from 2012.”