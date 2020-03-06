Overall, there is not much dramatic fluctuation in the numbers from what was listed in the fall, and figures such as bench presses, body fat, etc., are no longer made public like they were decades ago.

The start of spring drills at Notre Dame this Thursday generally evokes another curiosity: Who made the most gains or losses during the seven-week winter strength and conditioning program?

One group where data is a little more tangible is the freshmen who enroll in January. Here were the before and after numbers listed among the eight early entrants:

Quarterback Drew Pyne



Before: 6-0, 181

After: 5-11 1/2, 194





Receiver Jay Brunelle

Before: 6-1 ½ , 201

After: 6-1 1/8, 196

Brunelle underwent shoulder surgery this winter.





Receiver Xavier Watts

Before: 5-11, 185

After: 5-11 ¾ , 195





Defensive End Jordan Botelho

Before: 6-4, 226

After: 6-2 ½, 248





Defensive End Alexander Ehrensberger

Before: 6-6 ½, 239

After: 6-6 7/8, 247





Defensive Tackle Rylie Mills

Before: 6-4 ½, 250

After: 6-5 1/8, , 259





Cornerback Ramon Henderson

Before: 6-3, 180

After: 6-1, 182





Cornerback Caleb Offord

Before: 6-1, 170

After: 6-1, 184

Meanwhile, the two graduate transfers who enrolled in January also partook in the winter strength and conditioning program:







Receiver Ben Skowronek (Northwestern)

Before: 6-4, 215

After: 6-2 7/8, 224





Safety Isaiah Pryor (Ohio State)

Before:6-2, 200

After: 6-1 ½, 199





Among the current Notre Dame players who were on the 2019 roster, here were the most notable gains or losses per position group.





Quarterback

Top Gain: The aforementioned Pyne picked up 13 pounds.

Top Loss: Ian Book (6-0 1/8) shed six pounds (now 206) while Brendon Clark at 6-1 5/8 lost five to get to 212.





Running Back

Top Gain: Nothing of note as at 6-0 ¾, 220, Jafar Armstrong remained the biggest back by 13 pounds.

Top Loss: Junior C’Bo Flemister subtracted five pounds and is now at 5-11 ¼, 195.





Receiver

Top Gain: Watts picked up the 10 pounds as noted, while Skowronek added nine.

Top Loss: Junior boundary man Micah Jones remained listed at 6-4 ½ but is down nine pounds to 210. Classmate Lawrence Keys III in the slot remains the smallest at 5-10 3/8, 173.





Tight End

Top Gain: Senior Brock Wright put on four pounds and is now 6-4 ½, 250, the team’s largest man at the position.

Top Loss: Junior Tommy Tremble shed two pounds and is 6-3 ¼, 233.





Offensive Line

Top Gain: A pair of sophomores took top honors, mainly because they literally had the most to gain. Center Zeke Correll was 6-3, 270 last year but is now at 6-3, 290, while tackle Andrew Kristofic at 6-5 ¼ added 12 pounds to now be 292.

Out this spring because of a surgically repaired fractured foot, senior left guard Aaron Banks added 10 pounds and is now the largest man on the team at 335 pounds on his 6-5 ¾ frame.

Top Loss:The second largest member on the team is Banks’ fellow guard Tommy Kraemer at 317, down two pounds from last season.





Defensive Line

Top Gain: The freshmen Ehrensberger and Mills have been noted, while sophomore ends NaNa Osafo Mensah (6-3 1/8, 249) put on eight pounds and Isaiah Foskey added five more and is now 6-5, 255.

Top Loss: Senior end Kofi Wardlow is down four pounds at 6-2 ¼, 240.