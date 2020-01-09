Notre Dame's Transfer Of Power At Quarterback
Can anyone say he’s stunned by the news of sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s decision to transfer?
More than ever, once you get to a fourth scholarship quarterback on a college football roster as Notre Dame just did, it is virtually inevitable that a transfer is in the offing.
Why so presumptuous about this? Because it's a historic pattern that can't be overlooked.
You can play several running backs, a half-dozen receivers or so, or two and three tight ends in a game. Linemen can often rotate, as can linebackers, and you often see nickel or dime packages in the secondary.
The quarterback, on the other hand, has to be the master of his domain. Too many cooks in that kitchen prompt disenchantment or the itch to play elsewhere.
Jurkovec is the 23nd quarterback in the past 46 years — or one per two years — at Notre Dame to bid adieu to the program.
Here’s a chronological list of those who left the program since 1974, and the year they were recruited.
