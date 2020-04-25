Another first was those two positions coming among the first 50 selections, both in the second round: tight end Cole Kmet No. 43 to the Chicago Bears and Chase Claypool No. 49 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the third year in a row, Notre Dame produced a tight end/wide receiver duo in the NFL Draft — a first in the school’s history since the June 1966 NFL-AFL merger that resulted in the modern draft.

Overall since the first such draft in 1967, this marks the 10th time that has occurred for the Fighting Irish. The duo proved highly productive during last season’s 11-2 outcome.

From Lake Barrington, Ill., Kmet is the first Notre Dame player drafted by Chicago since offensive guard Mike Gandy in 2001. In 2019 Kmet snared 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns — tying Ken MacAfee’s single season school mark by tight ends set in 1977 — despite missing the first two games while recovering from shoulder surgery.

A Canadian native, Claypool as a senior grabbed 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing all 13 games.



Will this prove to be the best tight end/receiver combination among the nine others produced by Notre Dame in a single draft? We believe it definitely has the makings.

Here’s the list, going from most recent to back to 1969.





2019 WR Miles Boykin (3rd round, 93rd pick) & TE Alize Mack (7th round, 231st pick)

Boykin finished his rookie season last year at Baltimore with 13 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Mack was selected by New Orleans and was on the practice squads for the Saints, Pittsburgh and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was released by the latter on Nov. 30, but on Jan. 9 signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs.





2018 TE Durham Smythe (4th round, 123rd pick) & WR Equanimeous St. Brown (6th round, 207th pick)

Smythe started 14 of the Miami Dolphins’ 16 games last season, catching seven passes for 65 yards.

St. Brown departed for the NFL following his junior year and had a solid rookie season at Green Bay with 21 catches for 328 yards in 2018 but was on injured reserve all of last year.





2014 TE Troy Niklas (2nd round, 52nd pick) & WR T.J. Jones (6th round, 189th pick)

Niklas also left after his junior year and had a four-year career at Arizona that ended in 2017. He started 18 games in his career, catching 19 passes for 203 yards and three scores.

Now a free agent, Jones played five years at Detroit and then three games for the New York Giants last season. The 2013 Irish MVP has 67 career catches in the NFL for 852 yards and five touchdowns.





2006 TE Anthony Fasano (2nd round, 53rd pick) & WR Maurice Stovall (3rd round, 90th pick)

Fasano had a superb 12-year career with 135 starts, 299 receptions, 3,278 yards and 36 scores before retiring after the 2017 season.

Stovall played seven years, accruing 52 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns.





2002 TE John Owens (5th round, 138th pick) & WRs Javin Hunter (6th round, 206th pick) and David Givens (7th round 253rd pick)

Primarily used as a blocker, Owens lasted eight years in the league while latching on to 22 catches for 178 yards and a score.

Hunter played one year (at Baltimore), finishing with five catches for 35 yards.

Although Givens played only five years, he is one of Notre Dame’s best steals ever in the draft, winning two Super Bowls at New England — catching touchdowns in both — while becoming one of quarterback Tom Brady’s top targets. He had 166 career catches for 2,318 yards and 12 touchdowns — plus had seven scores in playoff games.