While some optimism is beginning to grow about the United States gradually opening up the economy and colleges possibly returning to on-campus classes this August, two members of the Fighting Irish football family have pleas to proceed with immense caution. Both Terry Hanratty, Notre Dame’s starting quarterback from 1966-68, a second-round pick and an eight-year NFL veteran who won two Super Bowl rings at Pittsburgh, and David Lacey, father of sophomore nose tackle Jacob Lacey, had harrowing battles with the virus this spring that threatened their lives.

Terry Hanratty (5) helped direct Notre Dame to the 1966 national title as a sophomore. (Associated Press)

Both appeared on Notre Dame’s fund-raising The Fight on Tuesday to share their stories with reporters Terry McFadden and Jack Nolan. For Hanratty it occurred last month, shortly after getting his B-12 vitamin shot that he has taken every three weeks the past five years. One evening after an injection, he was feeling particularly ill and fatigued. When it became worse the next day, his doctor recommended getting tested to see if he had the corona virus. “That’s not a pleasant thing to go through, believe me,” said Hanratty of the test.

As a precaution, Hanratty’s doctor prescribed medication in advance, but once he went back home, the symptoms worsened, especially a fever.

When Hanratty called his doctor on a Monday morning, she told him to come by the office — pajamas and all — but remain in the car. His temperature was up to 103.1, and his oxygen level had gone from what was a normal 96 to a more alarming 85. “She called the ambulance right there and said, ‘You’re going to the hospital!’ ” recalled Hanratty, who had previously worked in New York City but resided in Connecticut and was taken to Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital. A six-day stay there had him in complete isolation other than with his doctor and attending nurse, but he described the health-care workers there “spectacular.” At age 72, going through double pneumonia and having given up smoking only three years earlier at the urging of daughter Erin (son Conor played along Notre Dame’s offensive line from 2011-14), Hanratty was in a high-risk group. “The biggest thing was the fever,” he said. “They had four blankets on me and I was lying in bed shivering. Even if I was able to walk, I couldn’t have walked out of my room … It was a lonely area, but it was an area where you wanted to be because you did not want to infect anybody else.” The combination of getting started on the medication in the virus’ infancy stage, quitting smoking a few years earlier and the quick action to get to the hospital helped save him. Hanratty lost 16 pounds during his stay — “a great diet, but I don’t recommend it to anybody,” he joked — before getting transported back home in an ambulance. A second reality soon hit home when he realized he was too weak to walk the flight of stairs to his bedroom. “They had to carry me up the steps to the room where they had the oxygen set up,” Hanratty said. “It’s a harrowing experience, it’s something you don’t want to go through, that’s for sure.” Today he is ambulatory again and in good spirits, but remains highly wary. “We’re getting nice weather now, people want to get outside, want to go to the beaches, want to have their parties, want to go to sporting events — you really have to stay away and stick with this thing,” Hanratty said. “We have this good comeback they’re talking about every day now on television. You really have to stay diligent about this and keep your distance, wear your mask, wear your gloves, because this is not going away anytime soon. “Until we get a vaccine — which I don’t predict and I don’t think anybody predicts it’s going to be before January — we really have to be careful.”



A FATHER'S SCARE