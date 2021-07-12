Notre Dame’s Tanner Kohlhepp Picked By Detroit Tigers In 2021 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers picked Kohlhepp with the No. 135 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-4, 210-pound right-handed pitcher made his way to South Bend after spending the first two years of his college eligibility at Tennessee and Iowa Western Junior College.

Tanner Kohlhepp only spent one season at Notre Dame, but he made the most of it.

Despite only starting one game, Kohlhepp was easily one of Notre Dame’s most heavily relied upon pitchers in 2021. He made the most appearances (23) for the Irish. He threw 61 1/3 innings while recording a 3.08 ERA, which ranked fifth in the ACC among qualifying pitchers.

Kohlhepp had 65 strikeouts. Nine of them came in one game against Valparaiso May 11. Opposing hitters held a batting average of .195 against him. Kohlhepp landed on D1Baseball.com's All-America third team and was a second-team All-ACC selection.

Kohlhepp is the third Notre Dame pitcher to hear his name called in the last three drafts. He joined 2019 draftees Cameron Junker and Shane Combs. That duo has not made it to the MLB yet. The last Irish pitcher to reach the majors was Brandon Bielak, who has made 20 appearances for the Houston Astros this season.