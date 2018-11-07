Many a longtime Notre Dame follower will tell you the most recent epic, “one for the ages” football victory occurred versus No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993.

That was when the 10-0 and No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish returned to the summit (for one week anyway). Twenty-five years later almost to the day, the two teams will meet against in Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are 9-0 again, just like in 1993, but the Seminoles have fallen on hard times, entering the contest 4-5 and yielding 106 points the past two weeks.

That 1993 showdown has also become a form of a demarcation point in the program’s history. In the 25 years hence from 1994-2018, Notre Dame has failed to win a major bowl (it won 10 from 1970-93, the most in that span) and is 10-31 versus teams in the top 10 at the time of the game. In other words, ever since that epic victory against FSU, it has never been quite the same for Fighting Irish football.

There were still some fine victories and cherished moments, most notably making it all the way to the championship game in 2012, but never quite that epic achievement that leaves the nation abuzz, a previous hallmark of the program.

How anticipated was the 1993 “Game Of The Century” contest between No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Notre Dame?

• For the first time ever, ESPN moved its “College GameDay” show from its studio in Bristol, Conn., to an on-campus site, Notre Dame.

• A loose and confident Irish head coach Lou Holtz hosted the media in his own home the Thursday night before the game.

• Notre Dame issued 810 press passes, even though the press box seated only 300. It broke the 1988 Miami game record of 650, and no other game has come close since then.





Greatest Team Ever?

It was not a debate to many that Florida State, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward and recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame member Derrick Brooks, was the greatest college football team in 1993.

The issue was whether it was possibly the greatest college football team ever.

The Seminoles outscored their first nine opponents by an average of 44.3-6.4, including a 57-0 annihilation of No. 17 Clemson, a 51-0 slaughter of Georgia Tech (which had shared the national title just three years earlier), and a 28-10 whipping of No. 3 and longtime nemesis Miami.

Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden also was complimentary of 9-0 Notre Dame — but his players didn’t get the memo about speaking respectfully of the opponent. A couple of his players, including star receiver Kez McCorvey, referred to Notre Dame l918-30 head coach and legend Knute Rockne as “Rock Knuteny.”

“Mystique? There is no mystique,” FSU wide receiver Kevin Knox said of Notre Dame. “How are they going to stop us?”

“The Four Horsemen, Knute Rockne — or whatever his name is — they won’t be playing,” defensive back Clifton Abraham added. “… They need to play the most perfect game Notre Dame has ever played if they plan on beating us.”

The 1993 season was supposed to be a “rebuilding” year for Notre Dame because the 1992 backfield lost first-round picks in quarterback Rick Mirer and fullback Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, plus standout tailback Reggie Brooks in the second round. First-round tight end Irv Smith also graduated, and first-round cornerback Tom Carter joined Bettis as an early entrant into the NFL Draft.

Two strengths made the Irish a surprising 9-0 and No. 2.

One was line play, led by Lombardi Award winner Aaron Taylor on offense and fellow first-round pick and future All-Pro Bryant Young on defense.

The other was protecting the football. Notre Dame entered the contest with no turnovers in its previous three games — and would also have zero against Florida State. (It finished with a school-record low 10 for the season, a mark that still stands.)

Senior quarterback Kevin McDougal ran the offense with precision, while tailback Lee Becton and fullback Ray Zellars were augmented by freshmen Randy Kinder and Marc Edwards.





The Game

On the eve of the game, Holtz held his “visualization session.” To the surprise of his players, Holtz told them Florida State would take the ball on its first series — and drive to a 7-0 lead.

The message: Don’t panic! Don’t flinch!

Sure enough, on FSU’s opening possession it marched 89 yards for a 7-0 lead, with Ward completing all four of his passes for 43 yards and adding 34 rushing yards. Thereafter, Notre Dame took a 21-7 advantage into halftime:

• First it drove 80 yards in seven plays, with flanker Adrian Jarrell taking a 32-yard reverse for a score.

• Then they navigated 60 yards in six plays, with Becton romping for a 26-yard tally and the Irish lead for good.

• Finally, they went 38 yards in four plays after an interception by safety John Covington. Fellow defensive back Jeff Burris, an All-American who moonlighted as a short-yardage back, finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

The physical mentality instilled by Holtz and offensive line coach Joe Moore took hold, and the Irish players saw FSU players sniping at each other.

“Everybody asked us what we were going to do against their great speed,” Irish offensive tackle Taylor recalled. “They were very fast. … But when you get hit in the mouth every play, it’s hard to deal with.”

“They play a different style of football than we’re used to,” Bowden said before the game. “There is power in everything they do. We have to have a different mentality to play this team.”

In the second half, the Irish extended their lead to 24-7 on a 47-yard field goal by Kevin Pendergast before Ward and Co. cut their deficit to 24-17 with 10:40 remaining in the contest.

Notre Dame responded with an 80-yard drive, with Burris again finishing with an 11-yard scoring jaunt at the 6:53 mark to make it 31-17.





ND-FSU Rematch?

With only 2:26 left, Florida State faced fourth-and-goal from the Irish 20. Under duress, Ward launched a pass toward the end zone that Notre Dame safety Brian Magee had in his hands — only to slip out and into the arms of McCorvey for the touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-24.

The Seminoles regained possession at their 37 with 51 seconds left. Three straight Ward completions put the ball at the Irish 14, but on the game’s final play nickel back Shawn Wooden knocked away Ward’s desperation pass, his 50th of the day.

Immediately, Florida State players were demanding a rematch, mainly because the game had come down to the final play.





Epilogue

No rematch was in the offing after No. 1 Notre Dame concluded the regular season the following week with a gut-wrenching 41-39 ultimate letdown loss to Boston College when David Gordon’s game-winning field goal cleared the uprights as time expired.

Florida State returned to No. 1 with victories against North Carolina State (62-3) and at No. 7 Florida (33-21), and was paired with No. 2 and 11-0 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

No. 4 Notre Dame played No. 7 Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.

On New Year’s Day, the Irish rallied to defeat the Aggies 24-21, while a missed Nebraska field goal on the game’s final play allowed Florida State to escape with an 18-16 win.

The choice for No. 1 was either 12-1 Florida State or 11-1 Notre Dame. The Irish won the head-to-head meeting in November, so the Irish coaches and players went to bed that night believing that, at worst, they would split the national title, just like Georgia Tech and Colorado did in 1990, and Miami and Washington did in 1991.

Furthermore, 12-1 Notre Dame lost the 1989 national title to 11-1 Miami at the end of the year because even though the Irish defeated No. 1 Colorado in the Orange Bowl (21-6), the Hurricanes vanquished the Irish head to head in November.

Alas, it wasn’t even close.

In the Associated Press poll, Florida State out-pointed Notre Dame 1,532 to 1,478, receiving 46 first-place votes to just 12 by the Irish. There was even more disparity in the USA Today/CNN poll with FSU getting 1,523 points and No. 2 Notre Dame 1,441. Bowden finally was awarded his elusive national title. One couldn’t help but wonder if the score had remained 31-17 without the fortunate bounce, would the vote have been different?

“I hurt as bad as I ever hurt for our players,” a crestfallen Holtz summarized.

It still resonates a quarter-century later.





The Last Hurrah … For Now

During a 23-year period from 1971-93, Notre Dame toppled eight teams that were ranked No. 1 in either of the major polls.

It began Jan. 1, 1971, when head coach Ara Parseghian’s Irish ended Texas’ 30-game winning streak with a 24-11 Cotton Bowl triumph. It concluded in 1993 with the defeat of the top-ranked Florida State Seminoles. In many ways, that Nov. 13, 1993 conquest of FSU remains like a last hurrah.

In the 25 years hence, from 1994 to the present, Notre Dame has played the No. 1-ranked team only three times, all defeats. Two of them were heartbreaking 11th-hour setbacks at home: 27-24 in overtime to Nebraska on Sept. 9, 2000, and 34-31 to USC on Oct. 15, 2005, when the Trojans scored the winning touchdown with three seconds remaining.

The other was a 41-10 loss at USC on Nov. 27, 2004, which would be head coach Tyrone Willingham’s final game as Notre Dame’s head coach.

Does another opportunity await this year?