Notre Dame's second-half collapse wrecks Marcus Freeman's debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame’s collapse started before it even seemed possible.
The Irish allowed a nine-yard touchdown pass from Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Tay Martin with only 37 seconds left in the first half.
The touchdown cut No. 5 Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14 after a dominant first-half performance from Irish quarterback Jack Coan. But the No. 9 Cowboys had plenty of rally left in them to score the next 30 consecutive points in a 37-35 Fiesta Bowl victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame (11-2) made a late comeback effort, but the Irish couldn’t recover an onside kick following Coan’s fifth passing touchdown of the game.
In winning after trailing 28-7, Oklahoma State (12-2) completed the largest comeback (21 points) in Fiesta Bowl history and school history.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman lost in the debut in his new role.
Key Notre Dame stats
• QB Jack Coan finished 38-of-68 for 509 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
• Three Irish players finished with more than 100 receiving yards: WR Kevin Austin Jr. (6-105-1), RB Chris Tyree (6-115-1), WR Lorenzo Styles (8-136-1).
• Notre Dame rushed for only 42 yards. RB Logan Diggs led the way with nine carries for 29 yards.
Key Oklahoma State stats
• QB Spencer Sanders did it all for the Cowboys. He threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns on 34-of-51 passing and rushed 17 times for 125 yards.
• WR Tay Martin caught three touchdown passes as part of his 10-catch, 104-yard performance.
• Oklahoma State forced two crucial turnovers in the second half with a strip of Diggs and an interception of Coan.
