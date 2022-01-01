Notre Dame's second-half collapse wrecks Marcus Freeman's debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame’s collapse started before it even seemed possible.

The Irish allowed a nine-yard touchdown pass from Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Tay Martin with only 37 seconds left in the first half.

The touchdown cut No. 5 Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14 after a dominant first-half performance from Irish quarterback Jack Coan. But the No. 9 Cowboys had plenty of rally left in them to score the next 30 consecutive points in a 37-35 Fiesta Bowl victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Notre Dame (11-2) made a late comeback effort, but the Irish couldn’t recover an onside kick following Coan’s fifth passing touchdown of the game.

In winning after trailing 28-7, Oklahoma State (12-2) completed the largest comeback (21 points) in Fiesta Bowl history and school history.



Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman lost in the debut in his new role.

