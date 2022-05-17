Notre Dame's season opener at Ohio State gets prime-time slot on ABC
The first regular-season game of the coach Marcus Freeman Era of Notre Dame football will have little to nothing subtle about it.
ABC has selected it for its primetime spot on Sept. 3, with a 7:30 p.m. EDT start time in Columbus, Ohio, for what likely will be a top 10 matchup between the Irish and host Ohio State.
ESPN College GameDay will be on site as well at Ohio Stadium, with its popular pregame show running from 9 a.m. to noon.
That gives the Irish four night games so far, with the possibility of four more on its regular-season schedule. Those already slated are home games against Stanford (Oct. 15) and Clemson (Nov. 5) as well as a Shamrock Series matchup vs. BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.
All three of those games will be on NBC.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|
Sept. 3
|
at Ohio State
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Sept. 10
|
MARSHALL
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 17
|
CALIFORNIA
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sept. 24
|
at North Carolina
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Oct. 8
|
vs. BYU at Las Vegas
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 15
|
STANFORD
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 22
|
UNLV
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 29
|
At Syracuse
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 5
|
CLEMSON
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 12
|
vs. Navy at Baltimore
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Nov. 19
|
BOSTON COLLEGE
|
2:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 26
|
at USC
|
TBA
|
TBA
