 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame's season opener at Ohio State gets prime-time slot on ABC
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-17 14:02:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's season opener at Ohio State gets prime-time slot on ABC

The seventh-ever meeting between Notre Dame and The Ohio State University in football will take place under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The first regular-season game of the coach Marcus Freeman Era of Notre Dame football will have little to nothing subtle about it.

ABC has selected it for its primetime spot on Sept. 3, with a 7:30 p.m. EDT start time in Columbus, Ohio, for what likely will be a top 10 matchup between the Irish and host Ohio State.

ESPN College GameDay will be on site as well at Ohio Stadium, with its popular pregame show running from 9 a.m. to noon.

That gives the Irish four night games so far, with the possibility of four more on its regular-season schedule. Those already slated are home games against Stanford (Oct. 15) and Clemson (Nov. 5) as well as a Shamrock Series matchup vs. BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

All three of those games will be on NBC.

2022 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Sept. 3

at Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Sept. 10

MARSHALL

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 17

CALIFORNIA

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 24

at North Carolina

TBA

TBA

Oct. 8

vs. BYU at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 15

STANFORD

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 22

UNLV

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 29

At Syracuse

TBA

TBA

Nov. 5

CLEMSON

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 12

vs. Navy at Baltimore

TBA

TBA

Nov. 19

BOSTON COLLEGE

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 26

at USC

TBA

TBA
All Times Eastern.

---------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}