Since the turn into the 21st century, this is only the third time Notre Dame recruited an entire offense (and then some) in one cycle, with 2013 and 2006 the other two.

For the first time since 2013, Notre Dame recruited a full offense that featured 14 players to represent each position.

Current NFL starters Will Fuller (receiver), Durham Smythe (tight end) and Mike McGlinchey (offensive tackle) became the standouts from that 2013 haul.

It would seem appropriate that in 2021 Notre Dame would achieve the rare distinction of signing a full offense — because this year also marks the 100- and 50-year anniversaries of maybe the two most complete classes on offense ever signed by the Fighting Irish.

One-hundred years ago in 1921, head coach Knute Rockne signed a group that would feature six individuals who would be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame: The Four Horsemen, and two of the Seven Mules.

As seniors in 1924 when they captured the first “consensus” national title for Notre Dame, the entire starting 11 (on offense and defense) was comprised of seniors from the 1921 recruiting class.

Just imagine if six of the current 2021 recruits would someday be in the College Football Hall of Fame as well.

Fifty years later in 1971, head coach Ara Parseghian and his staff also signed the most complete offense for every position on offense — and the overall complete standard from the past 50 years — which would help capture the 1973 national title as juniors.

It also was the final class not allowed to play as freshmen, with the NCAA passing the freshman eligibility rule the following season.

Quarterback: Tom Clements — Fourth in Heisman balloting as a senior after helping lead the Irish to the 1973 national title as a junior.



Running Backs: Wayne “The Train” Bullock & Eric Penick — The ideal balance of power and speed, with Bullock bulldozing for 1,892 yards rushing and 24 TDs while game-breaker Penick had 1,418 yards and 13 scores (despite barely playing as a senior because of a major injury). Backups Al Samuel and Ron Goodman also saw extensive action by their senior years as runners and pass catchers.





Receiver: Pete Demmerle — The All-American target as a senior also was a Rhodes Scholar, and as a junior paced the 1973 national champs in catches.





Tight End: Two of them became offensive line starters (1975 captain Ed Bauer and Steve Quehl), and a third (Tom Fine) was drafted by the NFL even though he seldom played with the Irish.





Offensive Line:, Tackles Steve Sylvester and Steve Neece and All-American guard Gerry DiNardo all started for the 1973 national champs, and then Quehl and Bauer would start later.

Overall, this was not a great NFL group at all, with 10th-round pick Sylvester having by far the best career while winning three Super Bowl rings. However, it was a fantastic college group and the closest thing to a full starting unit on offense you will find.