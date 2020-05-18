What will become of the 2020 college football season is a mystery that promises to be discussed and debated in the weeks and months to come as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the nation.

However, at least one model of the college football fall semester might be gaining traction. As reported by Noah Feit in The State (Columbia, S.C.), University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen outlined a plan that would cancel mid-semester fall break and then suspend all face-to-face classes after Thanksgiving, as recommended by the Future Planning Group.

